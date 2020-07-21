5506 W 138th

Amenities

Hollyglen is the home of the highly accredited Wiseburn Unified School District, running/walking trails, Hollyglen Park and is located next to Costco, LAX, I-405, Trader Joes, Los Angeles Air Force Base, multiple Aerospace companies including SpaceX and Tesla. What more could you ask for. Come make a home in the gem of the South Bay...Hollyglen. This beautiful property is ready for immediate move in. With three beds and two baths it is a must see. The home has been freshly painted and the original Oak Wood floors are immaculate. The front and back yards are tastefully landscaped and will be maintained by the owner. The kitchen is adorned with Quartz countertops and a Subway Tile backsplash which wraps around the room. Shaker Cabinets round out the package. The home also boasts Air Conditioning and will be furnished with a refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and in-unit stackable washer and dryer.