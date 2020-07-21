All apartments in Hawthorne
Last updated August 4 2019 at 3:01 AM

5506 W 138th

5506 W 138th St · No Longer Available
Location

5506 W 138th St, Hawthorne, CA 90250
Holly Glen - Del Aire

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
air conditioning
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Hollyglen is the home of the highly accredited Wiseburn Unified School District, running/walking trails, Hollyglen Park and is located next to Costco, LAX, I-405, Trader Joes, Los Angeles Air Force Base, multiple Aerospace companies including SpaceX and Tesla. What more could you ask for. Come make a home in the gem of the South Bay...Hollyglen. This beautiful property is ready for immediate move in. With three beds and two baths it is a must see. The home has been freshly painted and the original Oak Wood floors are immaculate. The front and back yards are tastefully landscaped and will be maintained by the owner. The kitchen is adorned with Quartz countertops and a Subway Tile backsplash which wraps around the room. Shaker Cabinets round out the package. The home also boasts Air Conditioning and will be furnished with a refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and in-unit stackable washer and dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5506 W 138th have any available units?
5506 W 138th doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hawthorne, CA.
How much is rent in Hawthorne, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hawthorne Rent Report.
What amenities does 5506 W 138th have?
Some of 5506 W 138th's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5506 W 138th currently offering any rent specials?
5506 W 138th is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5506 W 138th pet-friendly?
No, 5506 W 138th is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hawthorne.
Does 5506 W 138th offer parking?
No, 5506 W 138th does not offer parking.
Does 5506 W 138th have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5506 W 138th offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5506 W 138th have a pool?
No, 5506 W 138th does not have a pool.
Does 5506 W 138th have accessible units?
No, 5506 W 138th does not have accessible units.
Does 5506 W 138th have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5506 W 138th has units with dishwashers.
