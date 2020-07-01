All apartments in Hawthorne
Hawthorne, CA
5449 Strand
5449 Strand

5449 Strand · No Longer Available
Location

5449 Strand, Hawthorne, CA 90250
Holly Glen - Del Aire

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bocce court
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Private entrance 3 bedroom townhome in the gated community of 360 South Bay. One of the 3 bedrooms is a separate ground floor suite with a full bath, a patio, and its own private entrance. An upstairs patio offers a 2nd location for BBQ and entertaining. 2nd bedroom on middle level and 3rd bedroom on top level along with a large office area. The open floor plan on the 2nd level includes a large screen TV that comes with the rental. There are many upgrades in this unit including granite countertops, hardwood floors, custom blinds throughout, a smart home system with in-ceiling speakers, upgraded appliances, and high-end built-in Miele coffee maker in the kitchen. The unit also offers a separate laundry area, central AC, a 2 car side by side garage and easy access to all community amenities including a large recreation and pool complex with 3 pools, private cabanas, large BBQ area, 2 community rooms, fitness center, platform tennis, Bocce Ball, a children's park, a private Meditation Garden and 2 dog parks. Located on the edge of El Segundo in the Wiseburn School District of Hawthorne, within 15 minutes of Manhattan Beach or LAX with easy access to the West Side and the 405. Landlord looking for a year lease or longer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 2
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5449 Strand have any available units?
5449 Strand doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hawthorne, CA.
How much is rent in Hawthorne, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hawthorne Rent Report.
What amenities does 5449 Strand have?
Some of 5449 Strand's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5449 Strand currently offering any rent specials?
5449 Strand is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5449 Strand pet-friendly?
Yes, 5449 Strand is pet friendly.
Does 5449 Strand offer parking?
Yes, 5449 Strand offers parking.
Does 5449 Strand have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5449 Strand does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5449 Strand have a pool?
Yes, 5449 Strand has a pool.
Does 5449 Strand have accessible units?
No, 5449 Strand does not have accessible units.
Does 5449 Strand have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5449 Strand has units with dishwashers.

