5449 Strand

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bocce court clubhouse dog park gym parking pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

Private entrance 3 bedroom townhome in the gated community of 360 South Bay. One of the 3 bedrooms is a separate ground floor suite with a full bath, a patio, and its own private entrance. An upstairs patio offers a 2nd location for BBQ and entertaining. 2nd bedroom on middle level and 3rd bedroom on top level along with a large office area. The open floor plan on the 2nd level includes a large screen TV that comes with the rental. There are many upgrades in this unit including granite countertops, hardwood floors, custom blinds throughout, a smart home system with in-ceiling speakers, upgraded appliances, and high-end built-in Miele coffee maker in the kitchen. The unit also offers a separate laundry area, central AC, a 2 car side by side garage and easy access to all community amenities including a large recreation and pool complex with 3 pools, private cabanas, large BBQ area, 2 community rooms, fitness center, platform tennis, Bocce Ball, a children's park, a private Meditation Garden and 2 dog parks. Located on the edge of El Segundo in the Wiseburn School District of Hawthorne, within 15 minutes of Manhattan Beach or LAX with easy access to the West Side and the 405. Landlord looking for a year lease or longer.