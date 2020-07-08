5403 W 149th Pl Unit 10

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court gym parking pool 24hr maintenance garage hot tub key fob access

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before May 31, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!



(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)



Sleek modern, unfurnished, 2 bedrooms, and 2 bathrooms condo home property rental in South Bay Hawthorne.



It comes with a detached keyless entry garage (#10) and assigned parking (#40, all included in the rent).



The airy and bright interior has premium hardwood floors. Its beautifully laid out kitchen is equipped with upgraded pantry and cabinets; granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances such as dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator, garbage disposal, and oven/range. In-unit washer and dryer are also provided along with central A/C and electric heating. The exterior has a patio, porch and storage space. Other amenities include a community pool, spa, exercise station, parkette and basketball court.



This is a pet-friendly home with a $500 per pet deposit. Smoking is prohibited and the tenant is responsible for electricity, water, and gas. The landlord will be responsible for the HOA fees and trash.



Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby parks: Marine Avenue Park, Holly Glen Park, Polliwog Park, and Aviation Park.



