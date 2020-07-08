All apartments in Hawthorne
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:58 AM

5403 W 149th Pl Unit 10

5403 149th Place · No Longer Available
Location

5403 149th Place, Hawthorne, CA 90250

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
hot tub
key fob access
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before May 31, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Sleek modern, unfurnished, 2 bedrooms, and 2 bathrooms condo home property rental in South Bay Hawthorne.

It comes with a detached keyless entry garage (#10) and assigned parking (#40, all included in the rent).

The airy and bright interior has premium hardwood floors. Its beautifully laid out kitchen is equipped with upgraded pantry and cabinets; granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances such as dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator, garbage disposal, and oven/range. In-unit washer and dryer are also provided along with central A/C and electric heating. The exterior has a patio, porch and storage space. Other amenities include a community pool, spa, exercise station, parkette and basketball court.

This is a pet-friendly home with a $500 per pet deposit. Smoking is prohibited and the tenant is responsible for electricity, water, and gas. The landlord will be responsible for the HOA fees and trash.

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby parks: Marine Avenue Park, Holly Glen Park, Polliwog Park, and Aviation Park.

(RLNE5671883)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5403 W 149th Pl Unit 10 have any available units?
5403 W 149th Pl Unit 10 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hawthorne, CA.
How much is rent in Hawthorne, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hawthorne Rent Report.
What amenities does 5403 W 149th Pl Unit 10 have?
Some of 5403 W 149th Pl Unit 10's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5403 W 149th Pl Unit 10 currently offering any rent specials?
5403 W 149th Pl Unit 10 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5403 W 149th Pl Unit 10 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5403 W 149th Pl Unit 10 is pet friendly.
Does 5403 W 149th Pl Unit 10 offer parking?
Yes, 5403 W 149th Pl Unit 10 offers parking.
Does 5403 W 149th Pl Unit 10 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5403 W 149th Pl Unit 10 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5403 W 149th Pl Unit 10 have a pool?
Yes, 5403 W 149th Pl Unit 10 has a pool.
Does 5403 W 149th Pl Unit 10 have accessible units?
No, 5403 W 149th Pl Unit 10 does not have accessible units.
Does 5403 W 149th Pl Unit 10 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5403 W 149th Pl Unit 10 has units with dishwashers.

