Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court gym parking pool bbq/grill garage

5400 W. 149th Place, #12 Available 07/07/20 BRIGHT & PRIVATE, END CORNER UNIT, 3BR/2.5BA CONDO IN THE FUSION COMPLEX CLOSE TO EVERYTHING & 5 MINS TO BEACH! - **NOTE: PHOTOS TAKEN PRIOR TO PAINTING/COLOR CHANGE & NEW CARPET INSTALLED

- 3BR/2.5BA

- Approx. 1660 SQ FT

- Attached 2-Car Garage w/ Remotes

- Amazing Common Grounds w/ Beautifully Landscaped Pathways, Exercise Stations, BBQs, Basketball Court & Large Pool Area w/ Jacuzzi

- Bright & Airy Living Room w/ 1/2 Bath & Built-In Shelving

- Spacious Deck off Living Room

- Very Open & Bright Kitchen w/ Granite Countertops & Island, All Stainless Appliances & Tons of Counter/Cabinet Space

- Good Sized 1st and 2nd Bedrooms w/ Mirrored Wall Closets

- Full Bathroom in Hallway

- Spacious Master Bedroom w/ Walk-in Closet and Full Bathroom w/ Separate Shower and Tub

- Washer/Dryer in Hallway Closet

- Central A/C & Heating

- Custom Laminate Throughout, New Carpet in Bedrooms & Tile in Baths

- Water & Trash Pd

- No Smoking, Sorry No Pets



***AVAILABLE 7/7/2020 OR POSSIBLY SOONER***

DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS



TO APPLY VISIT WWW.GRANDHARBORPM.COM/RENTALS



(RLNE4932747)