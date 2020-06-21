All apartments in Hawthorne
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

5400 W. 149th Place, #12

5400 149th Place · (310) 376-6197 ext. 1
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5400 149th Place, Hawthorne, CA 90250

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5400 W. 149th Place, #12 · Avail. Jul 7

$4,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1660 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
5400 W. 149th Place, #12 Available 07/07/20 BRIGHT & PRIVATE, END CORNER UNIT, 3BR/2.5BA CONDO IN THE FUSION COMPLEX CLOSE TO EVERYTHING & 5 MINS TO BEACH! - **NOTE: PHOTOS TAKEN PRIOR TO PAINTING/COLOR CHANGE & NEW CARPET INSTALLED
- 3BR/2.5BA
- Approx. 1660 SQ FT
- Attached 2-Car Garage w/ Remotes
- Amazing Common Grounds w/ Beautifully Landscaped Pathways, Exercise Stations, BBQs, Basketball Court & Large Pool Area w/ Jacuzzi
- Bright & Airy Living Room w/ 1/2 Bath & Built-In Shelving
- Spacious Deck off Living Room
- Very Open & Bright Kitchen w/ Granite Countertops & Island, All Stainless Appliances & Tons of Counter/Cabinet Space
- Good Sized 1st and 2nd Bedrooms w/ Mirrored Wall Closets
- Full Bathroom in Hallway
- Spacious Master Bedroom w/ Walk-in Closet and Full Bathroom w/ Separate Shower and Tub
- Washer/Dryer in Hallway Closet
- Central A/C & Heating
- Custom Laminate Throughout, New Carpet in Bedrooms & Tile in Baths
- Water & Trash Pd
- No Smoking, Sorry No Pets

***AVAILABLE 7/7/2020 OR POSSIBLY SOONER***
DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS

TO APPLY VISIT WWW.GRANDHARBORPM.COM/RENTALS

(RLNE4932747)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5400 W. 149th Place, #12 have any available units?
5400 W. 149th Place, #12 has a unit available for $4,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Hawthorne, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hawthorne Rent Report.
What amenities does 5400 W. 149th Place, #12 have?
Some of 5400 W. 149th Place, #12's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5400 W. 149th Place, #12 currently offering any rent specials?
5400 W. 149th Place, #12 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5400 W. 149th Place, #12 pet-friendly?
No, 5400 W. 149th Place, #12 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hawthorne.
Does 5400 W. 149th Place, #12 offer parking?
Yes, 5400 W. 149th Place, #12 does offer parking.
Does 5400 W. 149th Place, #12 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5400 W. 149th Place, #12 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5400 W. 149th Place, #12 have a pool?
Yes, 5400 W. 149th Place, #12 has a pool.
Does 5400 W. 149th Place, #12 have accessible units?
No, 5400 W. 149th Place, #12 does not have accessible units.
Does 5400 W. 149th Place, #12 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5400 W. 149th Place, #12 does not have units with dishwashers.
