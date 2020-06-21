Amenities
5400 W. 149th Place, #12 Available 07/07/20 BRIGHT & PRIVATE, END CORNER UNIT, 3BR/2.5BA CONDO IN THE FUSION COMPLEX CLOSE TO EVERYTHING & 5 MINS TO BEACH! - **NOTE: PHOTOS TAKEN PRIOR TO PAINTING/COLOR CHANGE & NEW CARPET INSTALLED
- 3BR/2.5BA
- Approx. 1660 SQ FT
- Attached 2-Car Garage w/ Remotes
- Amazing Common Grounds w/ Beautifully Landscaped Pathways, Exercise Stations, BBQs, Basketball Court & Large Pool Area w/ Jacuzzi
- Bright & Airy Living Room w/ 1/2 Bath & Built-In Shelving
- Spacious Deck off Living Room
- Very Open & Bright Kitchen w/ Granite Countertops & Island, All Stainless Appliances & Tons of Counter/Cabinet Space
- Good Sized 1st and 2nd Bedrooms w/ Mirrored Wall Closets
- Full Bathroom in Hallway
- Spacious Master Bedroom w/ Walk-in Closet and Full Bathroom w/ Separate Shower and Tub
- Washer/Dryer in Hallway Closet
- Central A/C & Heating
- Custom Laminate Throughout, New Carpet in Bedrooms & Tile in Baths
- Water & Trash Pd
- No Smoking, Sorry No Pets
***AVAILABLE 7/7/2020 OR POSSIBLY SOONER***
DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS
