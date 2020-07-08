5325 Pacific

Amenities

QUARANTINE HERE! Seek shelter and stay safe in the comfort of this incredibly spacious and impeccabely clean three-story townhome - filled with natural light! Located in the resort-inspired community of ThreeSixty South Bay, this home features a bedroom and bath on each level of the home + a loft area and is flexible to suit your needs. Two of you working from home? Either guest bedrooms and/or Loft area can function as a home office! And as long as the parks are closed, take advantage of being able to enjoy walks around the 40 acre community featuring open green space and beautiful landscaping. Built in 2013 and offered for lease for the first time, this newer construction townhome has a recently remodeled kitchen, stainless steel appliances, large master suite with walk-in closet with organization, fantastic hardwood flooring, newer carpet and two outdoor spaces. On the first level, the guest bedroom has its own full bath and entrance that walks out onto a patio. Second level is the main level with open kitchen/dining/living area that walks out onto balcony + second guest bedroom and full bath. Third level is master suite and Loft that overlooks two story living room.ThreeSixty South Bay is a resort-inspired community and features: two magnificent pools, spa, cabanas, BBQ area, three WiFi enabled community rooms, an updated fitness center, sports court, dog parks, green space and more.Wiseburn School District & home to DaVinci Charter Schools.