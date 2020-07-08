All apartments in Hawthorne
5325 Pacific

5325 Pacific Ter · No Longer Available
Location

5325 Pacific Ter, Hawthorne, CA 90250
North Hawthorne

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
QUARANTINE HERE! Seek shelter and stay safe in the comfort of this incredibly spacious and impeccabely clean three-story townhome - filled with natural light! Located in the resort-inspired community of ThreeSixty South Bay, this home features a bedroom and bath on each level of the home + a loft area and is flexible to suit your needs. Two of you working from home? Either guest bedrooms and/or Loft area can function as a home office! And as long as the parks are closed, take advantage of being able to enjoy walks around the 40 acre community featuring open green space and beautiful landscaping. Built in 2013 and offered for lease for the first time, this newer construction townhome has a recently remodeled kitchen, stainless steel appliances, large master suite with walk-in closet with organization, fantastic hardwood flooring, newer carpet and two outdoor spaces. On the first level, the guest bedroom has its own full bath and entrance that walks out onto a patio. Second level is the main level with open kitchen/dining/living area that walks out onto balcony + second guest bedroom and full bath. Third level is master suite and Loft that overlooks two story living room.ThreeSixty South Bay is a resort-inspired community and features: two magnificent pools, spa, cabanas, BBQ area, three WiFi enabled community rooms, an updated fitness center, sports court, dog parks, green space and more.Wiseburn School District & home to DaVinci Charter Schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5325 Pacific have any available units?
5325 Pacific doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hawthorne, CA.
How much is rent in Hawthorne, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hawthorne Rent Report.
What amenities does 5325 Pacific have?
Some of 5325 Pacific's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5325 Pacific currently offering any rent specials?
5325 Pacific is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5325 Pacific pet-friendly?
Yes, 5325 Pacific is pet friendly.
Does 5325 Pacific offer parking?
No, 5325 Pacific does not offer parking.
Does 5325 Pacific have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5325 Pacific does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5325 Pacific have a pool?
Yes, 5325 Pacific has a pool.
Does 5325 Pacific have accessible units?
No, 5325 Pacific does not have accessible units.
Does 5325 Pacific have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5325 Pacific has units with dishwashers.

