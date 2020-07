Amenities

Ready for move in! Great opportunity to lease this spacious home with new carpet and paint throughout, as well as new water heater and garbage disposal. First floor has extra-large living and dining room, den with fireplace, breakfast nook off the kitchen and half bath. All bedrooms upstairs with two full baths. Large master bedroom and bath with walk in closet. Lots of storage, cozy backyard, two car garage with direct access. Close to schools, transportation, LAX, freeway.