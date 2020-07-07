All apartments in Hawthorne
Last updated May 4 2020 at 7:07 AM

4734 West 130th Street

4734 West 130th Street · No Longer Available
Location

4734 West 130th Street, Hawthorne, CA 90250
Ramona

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
dogs allowed
Please note, I could not post many pictures I have due to sizing issues posting via this application. Please email or call/text me for more details.

Exceptional Home in An Exceptional Neighborhood - near El Segundo Blvd and Inglewood Blvd. "Single Level" 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom House (not condominium or townhouse) laying out a generous 1250 Sq. Ft. Recently updated and remodeled throughout. This renovated beauty has a nice open floor plan with ample light, windows and newly installed fans (remotes included!). The updated and oversized kitchen with recessed lighting and beautiful Toffee cabinetry makes cooking a delight! Wood like porcelain floors throughout (never worry about damaging the floor here!), new paint, flooring, crown molding, central heating and much more! Move-in ready. This is a stone throw from El Segundo city, with the closest intersection of Inglewood Blvd and El Segundo Blvd being 2 blocks away. House is located just a few houses down from the Trinity Lutheran Church on 130th St. No Apartment buildings on the street at all! Property is currently unfurnished and will be delivered as such. All appliances are included (worth roughly $15K alone!) including a washer and dryer (hookup in the 1 car garage). Parking outside the house easily fits three vehicles with a turn about and a single parking space in front of the one car garage. True Chef's kitchen w/all stainless appliances, new granite counter tops, new GE Double Oven, Thermador 6 Burner Range Top, Kitchen aid Refrigerator and Dishwasher and a new Moen Motion Sensor Kitchen Faucet. This home also has a comfortable 580 Sq. Ft. backyard made of pavers and concrete, no grass to maintain! This home is centrally located to many nearby attractions including the Dockweiler Beach (5.5 miles), Redondo Beach (6 miles), Manhattan Beach (4.8 miles), 405 entrances (1 mile), 105 entrances (2.3 miles), Space X (2.4 miles), Boeing (2.8 miles) and on and on! The pictures really don’t do this home justice, please reach out for an in person visit (social distance and protective equipment will be observed by home owner and the same is expected from prospect tenants).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4734 West 130th Street have any available units?
4734 West 130th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hawthorne, CA.
How much is rent in Hawthorne, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hawthorne Rent Report.
What amenities does 4734 West 130th Street have?
Some of 4734 West 130th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4734 West 130th Street currently offering any rent specials?
4734 West 130th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4734 West 130th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4734 West 130th Street is pet friendly.
Does 4734 West 130th Street offer parking?
Yes, 4734 West 130th Street offers parking.
Does 4734 West 130th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4734 West 130th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4734 West 130th Street have a pool?
No, 4734 West 130th Street does not have a pool.
Does 4734 West 130th Street have accessible units?
No, 4734 West 130th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4734 West 130th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4734 West 130th Street has units with dishwashers.

