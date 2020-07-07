4734 West 130th Street

Amenities

Please note, I could not post many pictures I have due to sizing issues posting via this application. Please email or call/text me for more details.



Exceptional Home in An Exceptional Neighborhood - near El Segundo Blvd and Inglewood Blvd. "Single Level" 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom House (not condominium or townhouse) laying out a generous 1250 Sq. Ft. Recently updated and remodeled throughout. This renovated beauty has a nice open floor plan with ample light, windows and newly installed fans (remotes included!). The updated and oversized kitchen with recessed lighting and beautiful Toffee cabinetry makes cooking a delight! Wood like porcelain floors throughout (never worry about damaging the floor here!), new paint, flooring, crown molding, central heating and much more! Move-in ready. This is a stone throw from El Segundo city, with the closest intersection of Inglewood Blvd and El Segundo Blvd being 2 blocks away. House is located just a few houses down from the Trinity Lutheran Church on 130th St. No Apartment buildings on the street at all! Property is currently unfurnished and will be delivered as such. All appliances are included (worth roughly $15K alone!) including a washer and dryer (hookup in the 1 car garage). Parking outside the house easily fits three vehicles with a turn about and a single parking space in front of the one car garage. True Chef's kitchen w/all stainless appliances, new granite counter tops, new GE Double Oven, Thermador 6 Burner Range Top, Kitchen aid Refrigerator and Dishwasher and a new Moen Motion Sensor Kitchen Faucet. This home also has a comfortable 580 Sq. Ft. backyard made of pavers and concrete, no grass to maintain! This home is centrally located to many nearby attractions including the Dockweiler Beach (5.5 miles), Redondo Beach (6 miles), Manhattan Beach (4.8 miles), 405 entrances (1 mile), 105 entrances (2.3 miles), Space X (2.4 miles), Boeing (2.8 miles) and on and on! The pictures really don’t do this home justice, please reach out for an in person visit (social distance and protective equipment will be observed by home owner and the same is expected from prospect tenants).