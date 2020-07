Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly cats allowed

Style 2 Story units in 4-unit building. Street Parking. Quiet upstairs downstairs unit. Self contained backyard. Plenty of street parking available. Walking distance to elementary school.

Close to 105 and 405 freeways and train. Minutes from the airport for travel. With neighboring districts like the outstanding Wiseburn and Lawndale Unified School Districts your educational needs are met. Viewing available daily by appointment only. Can be available sooner than posted date...