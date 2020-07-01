4021 137th Street

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage stainless steel ceiling fan fireplace

- Upstairs Unit

- Fresh paint throughout

- Luxury vinyl flooring in the kitchen, living, dining and bathrooms

- New carpet in bedrooms

- New white shaker style cabinets & Quartz counter tops in kitchen & bathrooms

- New stainless steel gas stove & range hood in kitchen

- New light fixtures throughout & ceiling fans in the living room & bedrooms

- Mirrored closet doors in bedrooms

- New window blinds throughout

- Ample storage closets in hallway

- Central Heat (No A/C)

- Decorative None Functional Fireplace

- Indoor Cats Okay (No Dogs)

- Utilities: Tenant is responsible for electricity & gas. Landlord pays water, sewer, and trash

- 1 Car Garage & 1 Car Carport Space

- In-Unit Laundry Hook-Ups

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.