Last updated November 27 2019 at 9:15 PM

4021 137th Street

4021 West 137th Street · No Longer Available
Location

4021 West 137th Street, Hawthorne, CA 90250

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
range
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
garage
pet friendly
dogs allowed
- Upstairs Unit
- Fresh paint throughout
- Luxury vinyl flooring in the kitchen, living, dining and bathrooms
- New carpet in bedrooms
- New white shaker style cabinets & Quartz counter tops in kitchen & bathrooms
- New stainless steel gas stove & range hood in kitchen
- New light fixtures throughout & ceiling fans in the living room & bedrooms
- Mirrored closet doors in bedrooms
- New window blinds throughout
- Ample storage closets in hallway
- Central Heat (No A/C)
- Decorative None Functional Fireplace
- Indoor Cats Okay (No Dogs)
- Utilities: Tenant is responsible for electricity & gas. Landlord pays water, sewer, and trash
- 1 Car Garage & 1 Car Carport Space
- In-Unit Laundry Hook-Ups
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4021 137th Street have any available units?
4021 137th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hawthorne, CA.
How much is rent in Hawthorne, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hawthorne Rent Report.
What amenities does 4021 137th Street have?
Some of 4021 137th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4021 137th Street currently offering any rent specials?
4021 137th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4021 137th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4021 137th Street is pet friendly.
Does 4021 137th Street offer parking?
Yes, 4021 137th Street offers parking.
Does 4021 137th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4021 137th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4021 137th Street have a pool?
No, 4021 137th Street does not have a pool.
Does 4021 137th Street have accessible units?
No, 4021 137th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4021 137th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4021 137th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

