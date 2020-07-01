4021 137th Street

Amenities
- Upstairs Unit
- Fresh paint throughout
- Luxury vinyl flooring in the kitchen, living, dining and bathrooms
- New carpet in bedrooms
- New white shaker style cabinets & Quartz counter tops in kitchen & bathrooms
- New stainless steel gas stove & range hood in kitchen
- New light fixtures throughout & ceiling fans in the living room & bedrooms
- Mirrored closet doors in bedrooms
- New window blinds throughout
- Ample storage closets in hallway
- Central Heat (No A/C)
- Decorative None Functional Fireplace
- Indoor Cats Okay (No Dogs)
- Utilities: Tenant is responsible for electricity & gas. Landlord pays water, sewer, and trash
- 1 Car Garage & 1 Car Carport Space
- In-Unit Laundry Hook-Ups
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.