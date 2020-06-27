3832 West 118th Place

Amenities
Address: 3832 W. 118th Place #A Hawthorne, CA 90250
- Rent: $1,550 Per Month
- Deposit: $1,800
- 1 Bedroom
- 1 Bathroom
- Approx 600 Sq.Ft.
Features and Amenities:
- Downstairs unit
- Vinyl Plank Flooring
- Gas Stove/Oven Included
- Laundry facilities on-site
- 1 Car Garage Included
- No Pets
- Utilities Paid By Owner: Electric, Gas, Water, Trash, & Gardening
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.