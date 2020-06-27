All apartments in Hawthorne
Last updated January 28 2020 at 9:31 PM

3832 West 118th Place

3832 West 118th Place · No Longer Available
Location

3832 West 118th Place, Hawthorne, CA 90250
East Hawthorne

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
some paid utils
range
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
***Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent***

Address: 3832 W. 118th Place #A Hawthorne, CA 90250

- Rent: $1,550 Per Month
- Deposit: $1,800
- 1 Bedroom
- 1 Bathroom
- Approx 600 Sq.Ft.

Features and Amenities:
- Downstairs unit
- Vinyl Plank Flooring
- Gas Stove/Oven Included
- Laundry facilities on-site
- 1 Car Garage Included
- No Pets
- Utilities Paid By Owner: Electric, Gas, Water, Trash, & Gardening
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3832 West 118th Place have any available units?
3832 West 118th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hawthorne, CA.
How much is rent in Hawthorne, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hawthorne Rent Report.
What amenities does 3832 West 118th Place have?
Some of 3832 West 118th Place's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3832 West 118th Place currently offering any rent specials?
3832 West 118th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3832 West 118th Place pet-friendly?
No, 3832 West 118th Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hawthorne.
Does 3832 West 118th Place offer parking?
Yes, 3832 West 118th Place offers parking.
Does 3832 West 118th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3832 West 118th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3832 West 118th Place have a pool?
No, 3832 West 118th Place does not have a pool.
Does 3832 West 118th Place have accessible units?
No, 3832 West 118th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3832 West 118th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 3832 West 118th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
