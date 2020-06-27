3832 West 118th Place

Amenities

Address: 3832 W. 118th Place #A Hawthorne, CA 90250



- Rent: $1,550 Per Month

- Deposit: $1,800

- 1 Bedroom

- 1 Bathroom

- Approx 600 Sq.Ft.



Features and Amenities:

- Downstairs unit

- Vinyl Plank Flooring

- Gas Stove/Oven Included

- Laundry facilities on-site

- 1 Car Garage Included

- No Pets

- Utilities Paid By Owner: Electric, Gas, Water, Trash, & Gardening

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.