3733 W 135th Street

Amenities
Welcome home! Stunning remodel in the heart of Hawthorne. This 2 bedroom, 1 bath home was renovated in 2018. The spacious kitchen offers stainless appliances, new cabinets and counters. A finished garage expands the property, offering a perfect place for a media room, office or play room. Large rear yard is landscaped, great for outdoor entertainment. This property has a long driveway with carport, enough to park 3-4 cars. Upgrades include new roof, new flooring, recessed lighting, newer paint, and dual pane windows. Pet-friendly property, extra fee applies.