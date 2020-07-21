All apartments in Hawthorne
Last updated January 8 2020 at 1:02 AM

3733 W 135th Street

3733 West 135th Street · No Longer Available
Location

3733 West 135th Street, Hawthorne, CA 90250
East Hawthorne

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
media room
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
Welcome home! Stunning remodel in the heart of Hawthorne. This 2 bedroom, 1 bath home was renovated in 2018. The spacious kitchen offers stainless appliances, new cabinets and counters. A finished garage expands the property, offering a perfect place for a media room, office or play room. Large rear yard is landscaped, great for outdoor entertainment. This property has a long driveway with carport, enough to park 3-4 cars. Upgrades include new roof, new flooring, recessed lighting, newer paint, and dual pane windows. Pet-friendly property, extra fee applies.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3733 W 135th Street have any available units?
3733 W 135th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hawthorne, CA.
How much is rent in Hawthorne, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hawthorne Rent Report.
What amenities does 3733 W 135th Street have?
Some of 3733 W 135th Street's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3733 W 135th Street currently offering any rent specials?
3733 W 135th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3733 W 135th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3733 W 135th Street is pet friendly.
Does 3733 W 135th Street offer parking?
Yes, 3733 W 135th Street offers parking.
Does 3733 W 135th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3733 W 135th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3733 W 135th Street have a pool?
No, 3733 W 135th Street does not have a pool.
Does 3733 W 135th Street have accessible units?
No, 3733 W 135th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3733 W 135th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3733 W 135th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
