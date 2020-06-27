3727 West 116th Street

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony walk in closets microwave range

Unit Amenities microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8

- 1 Bedroom Detached Unit on Triplex Property

- 1 Bathroom

- Tile Flooring Throughout

- Complete Paint Interior & Exterior

- All New Fixtures Throughout Unit

- Walkin Closet

- New Windows

- New Gas Range & Microwave

- Large Enclosed Patio

- Large Backyard

- Washer & Dryer Hookups

- 1 Car Space Included

- Rent includes Water & Sewer Only

- Tenant pays Electric, Gas & Trash



- No Pets

- This property is not accepting section 8 or any third party housing at this time

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.