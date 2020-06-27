All apartments in Hawthorne
Last updated July 25 2019 at 7:16 PM

3727 West 116th Street

3727 W 116th St · No Longer Available
Location

3727 W 116th St, Hawthorne, CA 90250
East Hawthorne

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
walk in closets
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
- 1 Bedroom Detached Unit on Triplex Property
- 1 Bathroom
- Tile Flooring Throughout
- Complete Paint Interior & Exterior
- All New Fixtures Throughout Unit
- Walkin Closet
- New Windows
- New Gas Range & Microwave
- Large Enclosed Patio
- Large Backyard
- Washer & Dryer Hookups
- 1 Car Space Included
- Rent includes Water & Sewer Only
- Tenant pays Electric, Gas & Trash

- No Pets
- This property is not accepting section 8 or any third party housing at this time
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3727 West 116th Street have any available units?
3727 West 116th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hawthorne, CA.
How much is rent in Hawthorne, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hawthorne Rent Report.
What amenities does 3727 West 116th Street have?
Some of 3727 West 116th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3727 West 116th Street currently offering any rent specials?
3727 West 116th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3727 West 116th Street pet-friendly?
No, 3727 West 116th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hawthorne.
Does 3727 West 116th Street offer parking?
No, 3727 West 116th Street does not offer parking.
Does 3727 West 116th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3727 West 116th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3727 West 116th Street have a pool?
No, 3727 West 116th Street does not have a pool.
Does 3727 West 116th Street have accessible units?
No, 3727 West 116th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3727 West 116th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3727 West 116th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
