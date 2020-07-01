All apartments in Hawthorne
14480 Yukon Ave ($160)

14480 Yukon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

14480 Yukon Avenue, Hawthorne, CA 90250
Bodger Park - El Camino Village

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
sauna
1700-SQ.FT 2-STORY TOWNHOME IN GATED COMMUNITY - 3 BEDROOM 2.5 BATHS - This clean and bright 2-story townhome is a rear unit away from street noise. It features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, a fireplace, an attached garage, laundry hookup inside garage, high ceilings with skylight, spacious master bedroom with balcony, high ceiling and walk-in closet, new blinds, new carpet, fresh paint. Appliances include a dishwasher, cooktop, range hood and builtin wall ovens (no refrigerator). Community amenities - pool, sauna room, ping pong room. Utilities - tenant pays water, gas, electricity. Sorry no pets / no smoking.
Call 310-321-2418 for Showing Appointment.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5638162)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14480 Yukon Ave ($160) have any available units?
14480 Yukon Ave ($160) doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hawthorne, CA.
How much is rent in Hawthorne, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hawthorne Rent Report.
What amenities does 14480 Yukon Ave ($160) have?
Some of 14480 Yukon Ave ($160)'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14480 Yukon Ave ($160) currently offering any rent specials?
14480 Yukon Ave ($160) is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14480 Yukon Ave ($160) pet-friendly?
No, 14480 Yukon Ave ($160) is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hawthorne.
Does 14480 Yukon Ave ($160) offer parking?
Yes, 14480 Yukon Ave ($160) offers parking.
Does 14480 Yukon Ave ($160) have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14480 Yukon Ave ($160) does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14480 Yukon Ave ($160) have a pool?
Yes, 14480 Yukon Ave ($160) has a pool.
Does 14480 Yukon Ave ($160) have accessible units?
No, 14480 Yukon Ave ($160) does not have accessible units.
Does 14480 Yukon Ave ($160) have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14480 Yukon Ave ($160) has units with dishwashers.

