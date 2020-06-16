All apartments in Hawthorne
Hawthorne, CA
13800 Cordary Avenue
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

13800 Cordary Avenue

13800 Cordary Avenue · (310) 686-4544
Location

13800 Cordary Avenue, Hawthorne, CA 90250
East Hawthorne

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$4,900

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2200 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
new construction
Furnished short-term rental. Experience the luxury of modern housing in these brand new construction homes. Natural light washes over the spacious, open floor plan. With a large entertaining space, the Kitchen offers a huge center island with range & hood, combining effortlessly to the Living & Dining Room space. Sliding glass doors lead out to a patio that is perfect for grilling. Each of the 3 over-sized bedrooms are built as mini-suites with private baths. Featuring amenities throughout including central air conditioning, intercom/music system, stainless appliances, tank-less water heaters and stone counters. Park your car in the safety of your finished 2-car garage, with direct access into your home. This home is located near Jim Thorpe Park and the newly renovated Hawthorne Historical Museum, just minutes from the freeways, SpaceX and the beach!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13800 Cordary Avenue have any available units?
13800 Cordary Avenue has a unit available for $4,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Hawthorne, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hawthorne Rent Report.
What amenities does 13800 Cordary Avenue have?
Some of 13800 Cordary Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13800 Cordary Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
13800 Cordary Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13800 Cordary Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 13800 Cordary Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hawthorne.
Does 13800 Cordary Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 13800 Cordary Avenue does offer parking.
Does 13800 Cordary Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13800 Cordary Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13800 Cordary Avenue have a pool?
No, 13800 Cordary Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 13800 Cordary Avenue have accessible units?
No, 13800 Cordary Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 13800 Cordary Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13800 Cordary Avenue has units with dishwashers.
