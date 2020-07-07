13760 Cordary Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters oven walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Quiet 3 bedroom home with 2.5 baths, minutes from restaurants, shopping, SpaceX and LAX. Granite counters and custom cabinetry in kitchen, with stainless steel appliances and dining area. Living room offers natural stone flooring, guest bath and sliding glass doors that lead to private rear yard. Upstairs, the oversized Master Suite has a large walk-in closet, private bath with jacuzzi tub, separate shower and his & hers sinks. There are two additional bedrooms, a bath and laundry area on the upper floor. Air Conditioning & Central Heating. Private 2-car garage with direct entry. This is a charming community in the heart of Hawthorne, near SpaceX and the new Hawthorne Mall development.