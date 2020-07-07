All apartments in Hawthorne
Last updated May 16 2020 at 1:30 PM

13760 Cordary Avenue

13760 Cordary Ave · No Longer Available
Location

13760 Cordary Ave, Hawthorne, CA 90250
East Hawthorne

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Quiet 3 bedroom home with 2.5 baths, minutes from restaurants, shopping, SpaceX and LAX. Granite counters and custom cabinetry in kitchen, with stainless steel appliances and dining area. Living room offers natural stone flooring, guest bath and sliding glass doors that lead to private rear yard. Upstairs, the oversized Master Suite has a large walk-in closet, private bath with jacuzzi tub, separate shower and his & hers sinks. There are two additional bedrooms, a bath and laundry area on the upper floor. Air Conditioning & Central Heating. Private 2-car garage with direct entry. This is a charming community in the heart of Hawthorne, near SpaceX and the new Hawthorne Mall development.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13760 Cordary Avenue have any available units?
13760 Cordary Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hawthorne, CA.
How much is rent in Hawthorne, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hawthorne Rent Report.
What amenities does 13760 Cordary Avenue have?
Some of 13760 Cordary Avenue's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13760 Cordary Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
13760 Cordary Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13760 Cordary Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 13760 Cordary Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hawthorne.
Does 13760 Cordary Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 13760 Cordary Avenue offers parking.
Does 13760 Cordary Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13760 Cordary Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13760 Cordary Avenue have a pool?
No, 13760 Cordary Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 13760 Cordary Avenue have accessible units?
No, 13760 Cordary Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 13760 Cordary Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13760 Cordary Avenue has units with dishwashers.

