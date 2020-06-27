13729 Doty Avenue

Amenities

This gated and private townhome is well situated and close to 105 and 405 freeways, schools, markets, parks, shops, new Rams Stadium, Space X and other aerospace facilities. This property has an ample (2) car garage with washer and dryer hook-ups and storage area. There is a sheltered carport space adjacent to the garage. This home is very spacious with a sitting room accompanied by a large half bathroom. The living room, kitchen, dining room and balcony are arranged in a Modern great-room style. The 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms are located on the upper level along with a cool ocean breeze. The master suite is very spacious with vaulted ceilings, mirrored closets, a full bathroom complete with dual sinks. The second and third bedrooms share the other full bathroom on the upper level. These bedrooms are specious with mirrored closets and vaulted ceilings.