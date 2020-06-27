All apartments in Hawthorne
13729 Doty Avenue
13729 Doty Avenue

13729 Doty Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

13729 Doty Avenue, Hawthorne, CA 90250
East Hawthorne

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
This gated and private townhome is well situated and close to 105 and 405 freeways, schools, markets, parks, shops, new Rams Stadium, Space X and other aerospace facilities. This property has an ample (2) car garage with washer and dryer hook-ups and storage area. There is a sheltered carport space adjacent to the garage. This home is very spacious with a sitting room accompanied by a large half bathroom. The living room, kitchen, dining room and balcony are arranged in a Modern great-room style. The 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms are located on the upper level along with a cool ocean breeze. The master suite is very spacious with vaulted ceilings, mirrored closets, a full bathroom complete with dual sinks. The second and third bedrooms share the other full bathroom on the upper level. These bedrooms are specious with mirrored closets and vaulted ceilings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13729 Doty Avenue have any available units?
13729 Doty Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hawthorne, CA.
How much is rent in Hawthorne, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hawthorne Rent Report.
Is 13729 Doty Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
13729 Doty Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13729 Doty Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 13729 Doty Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hawthorne.
Does 13729 Doty Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 13729 Doty Avenue offers parking.
Does 13729 Doty Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13729 Doty Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13729 Doty Avenue have a pool?
No, 13729 Doty Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 13729 Doty Avenue have accessible units?
No, 13729 Doty Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 13729 Doty Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 13729 Doty Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13729 Doty Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 13729 Doty Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
