Home
/
Hawthorne, CA
/
13311 Florwood Avenue
Last updated July 30 2019 at 7:44 PM

13311 Florwood Avenue

13311 Florwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

13311 Florwood Avenue, Hawthorne, CA 90250
East Hawthorne

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
range
Sunny, Bright, Charming for a growing family. This is a 3 bedroom and 2 bath on a quiet street (ground floor, no upstairs) that has just been fully updated. The kitchen includes new dishwasher, garbage disposal, new gas range. There is a large outdoor patio for Sunday coffee. New white picket fence and privacy fence surrounds the house. A washer and dryer hookup is available. Water, sewer, and trash are included, electric & gas are not. No pets. Rent is $2,650/month with one month security deposit. Credit/Background check required.

Water, sewer, and trash are included, electric & gas are not. No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13311 Florwood Avenue have any available units?
13311 Florwood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hawthorne, CA.
How much is rent in Hawthorne, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hawthorne Rent Report.
What amenities does 13311 Florwood Avenue have?
Some of 13311 Florwood Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13311 Florwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
13311 Florwood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13311 Florwood Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 13311 Florwood Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hawthorne.
Does 13311 Florwood Avenue offer parking?
No, 13311 Florwood Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 13311 Florwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13311 Florwood Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13311 Florwood Avenue have a pool?
No, 13311 Florwood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 13311 Florwood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 13311 Florwood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 13311 Florwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13311 Florwood Avenue has units with dishwashers.
