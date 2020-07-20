13311 Florwood Avenue

Amenities

Sunny, Bright, Charming for a growing family. This is a 3 bedroom and 2 bath on a quiet street (ground floor, no upstairs) that has just been fully updated. The kitchen includes new dishwasher, garbage disposal, new gas range. There is a large outdoor patio for Sunday coffee. New white picket fence and privacy fence surrounds the house. A washer and dryer hookup is available. Water, sewer, and trash are included, electric & gas are not. No pets. Rent is $2,650/month with one month security deposit. Credit/Background check required.



Water, sewer, and trash are included, electric & gas are not. No pets.