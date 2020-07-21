12503 Grevillea Avenue - C

Amenities
Upper unit has beautiful, original hardwood floors, and has been remodeled with modern gray kitchen and bathroom cabinets, new bathroom and lighting fixtures; includes stove and refrigerator. Large living room, dining area and kitchen. Plenty of closet space and spacious bedrooms. Unit includes one car garage parking space. 1 small pet is ok.
Located in a safe, quiet neighborhood in the heart of Hawthorne convenient to Hawthorne City Hall, and walking distance to shopping and restaurants. Building has onsite laundry.