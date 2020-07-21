12503 Grevillea Avenue - C

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Upper unit has beautiful, original hardwood floors, and has been remodeled with modern gray kitchen and bathroom cabinets, new bathroom and lighting fixtures; includes stove and refrigerator. Large living room, dining area and kitchen. Plenty of closet space and spacious bedrooms. Unit includes one car garage parking space. 1 small pet is ok.

Located in a safe, quiet neighborhood in the heart of Hawthorne convenient to Hawthorne City Hall, and walking distance to shopping and restaurants. Building has onsite laundry.