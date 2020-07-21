All apartments in Hawthorne
Find more places like 12503 Grevillea Avenue - C.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hawthorne, CA
/
12503 Grevillea Avenue - C
Last updated November 25 2019 at 6:03 PM

12503 Grevillea Avenue - C

12503 Grevillea Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Hawthorne
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

12503 Grevillea Avenue, Hawthorne, CA 90250
North Hawthorne

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Upper unit has beautiful, original hardwood floors, and has been remodeled with modern gray kitchen and bathroom cabinets, new bathroom and lighting fixtures; includes stove and refrigerator. Large living room, dining area and kitchen. Plenty of closet space and spacious bedrooms. Unit includes one car garage parking space. 1 small pet is ok.
Located in a safe, quiet neighborhood in the heart of Hawthorne convenient to Hawthorne City Hall, and walking distance to shopping and restaurants. Building has onsite laundry.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12503 Grevillea Avenue - C have any available units?
12503 Grevillea Avenue - C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hawthorne, CA.
How much is rent in Hawthorne, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hawthorne Rent Report.
What amenities does 12503 Grevillea Avenue - C have?
Some of 12503 Grevillea Avenue - C's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12503 Grevillea Avenue - C currently offering any rent specials?
12503 Grevillea Avenue - C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12503 Grevillea Avenue - C pet-friendly?
Yes, 12503 Grevillea Avenue - C is pet friendly.
Does 12503 Grevillea Avenue - C offer parking?
Yes, 12503 Grevillea Avenue - C offers parking.
Does 12503 Grevillea Avenue - C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12503 Grevillea Avenue - C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12503 Grevillea Avenue - C have a pool?
No, 12503 Grevillea Avenue - C does not have a pool.
Does 12503 Grevillea Avenue - C have accessible units?
No, 12503 Grevillea Avenue - C does not have accessible units.
Does 12503 Grevillea Avenue - C have units with dishwashers?
No, 12503 Grevillea Avenue - C does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

4307 W 142nd St
4307 West 142nd Street
Hawthorne, CA 90250

Similar Pages

Hawthorne 1 Bedroom ApartmentsHawthorne 2 Bedroom Apartments
Hawthorne Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHawthorne Apartments with Parking
Hawthorne Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CARancho Palos Verdes, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CALawndale, CA
Yorba Linda, CALomita, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CASouth Pasadena, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CACalabasas, CAAgoura Hills, CASan Gabriel, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles