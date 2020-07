Amenities

parking air conditioning hot tub some paid utils

Commercial Space For Business Lease: Great Location for:

Bakery * Food to Go * Medical Office * Office Space * Law Office



Located near Nursing Facility with a lot of staff.

Corner commercial building with great visibility from main street traffic with great FOOT and CAR traffic.

Hawthorne High School is located 5 blocks away, provides lots of foot traffic.

Great new customers every year coming from the high school students and their families.

On-site parking and street parking.

One store signage on top.

This unit is 970 sq ft.



Other tenants are:

1. Dental Office

2. Nailacious Spa.

3. Bakery

4. Makeup/Hair Boutique

5. Truck Insurance

6. Printing Company

7. Tax/Accounting



TOTAL rent is $1215 for this 970 sq ft.

Security Deposit & Last Month rent = $2430.

SECURITY cameras recording the perimeters.



Your business will benefit from:

A fresh crowd every year.

Caters to high school students and nursing staff.

Great visibility from major street.

This would be a great place for you to lease out



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/11855-s-inglewood-ave-hawthorne-ca-90250-usa-unit-11861/95fbbe27-5984-4129-8f26-90a1ed80f9e4



