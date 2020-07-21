All apartments in Hawthorne
Last updated September 8 2019 at 10:44 AM

11521 S. York Ave

11521 York Ave · No Longer Available
Location

11521 York Ave, Hawthorne, CA 90250
North Hawthorne

Amenities

on-site laundry
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Available 10/05/19 Hawthorne - 1 Bedroom/1 Bathroom - Property Id: 18265

A 1 bedroom/1 bathroom unit with laundry room for rent $1100.00 in the city of Hawthorne. First month's rent, deposit ($1000.00) and credit/background check/approved to move in. If you have any questions and/or would like to come by to see place, please reply to this posting. Please do not show up to apartment without prior appointment. Thank you.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/18265p
Property Id 18265

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5133371)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11521 S. York Ave have any available units?
11521 S. York Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hawthorne, CA.
How much is rent in Hawthorne, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hawthorne Rent Report.
What amenities does 11521 S. York Ave have?
Some of 11521 S. York Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, some paid utils, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11521 S. York Ave currently offering any rent specials?
11521 S. York Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11521 S. York Ave pet-friendly?
No, 11521 S. York Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hawthorne.
Does 11521 S. York Ave offer parking?
No, 11521 S. York Ave does not offer parking.
Does 11521 S. York Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11521 S. York Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11521 S. York Ave have a pool?
No, 11521 S. York Ave does not have a pool.
Does 11521 S. York Ave have accessible units?
No, 11521 S. York Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 11521 S. York Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 11521 S. York Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
