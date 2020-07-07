11513 Casimir Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home - Welcome home! This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom with original hardwood flooring, a brick fireplace and a huge bonus room are just some of the amenities this home boasts. Lots of closet space throughout, fresh paint and vintage kitchen. There is a 2 car garage, a nice wide driveway and separate laundry room that accesses the back yard. Close to the 105, 405, 110 and shops and the new Stadium and Forum. Utilities are all paid by the resident, the Owner is providing Landscape service. This home won't last, make your appointment today. Call for your personal appointment today! 562-433-4700. CaDRE#01961007



(RLNE5736396)