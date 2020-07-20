11426 Gale Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1 Bedroom, 1 Full bath apartment located downstairs in a 7-unit building

Apartment has been remodeled and features:

-New Vinyl Plank flooring

-Newly painted

-Refurbished kitchen cabinets and new quartz counter tops

-New light fixtures

-New ceiling fans in living room and bedroom (2 total)

-New Stove and Microwave Rangehood

Coin-op laundry facility available

Street Parking Only

Water and Trash paid by owner

Lease Duration: Minimum 1 Year



Cross Streets: South of Imperial Hwy and East side of Inglewood Ave.

Easy access to 405 & 105 freeways. Close to LAX airport

Near shopping centers and a large variety of dining options



Apply Only [www.wemanageproperty.com]

R.E.M.S. Inc.

(310) 793-9500

2461 W 208th St #100 Torrance, CA 90501



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,400, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,600, Available Now



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.