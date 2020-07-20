All apartments in Hawthorne
Last updated May 15 2019 at 2:07 AM

11426 Gale Avenue

11426 Gale Ave · No Longer Available
Location

11426 Gale Ave, Hawthorne, CA 90250
North Hawthorne

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1 Bedroom, 1 Full bath apartment located downstairs in a 7-unit building
Apartment has been remodeled and features:
-New Vinyl Plank flooring
-Newly painted
-Refurbished kitchen cabinets and new quartz counter tops
-New light fixtures
-New ceiling fans in living room and bedroom (2 total)
-New Stove and Microwave Rangehood
Coin-op laundry facility available
Street Parking Only
Water and Trash paid by owner
Lease Duration: Minimum 1 Year

Cross Streets: South of Imperial Hwy and East side of Inglewood Ave.
Easy access to 405 & 105 freeways. Close to LAX airport
Near shopping centers and a large variety of dining options

Apply Only [www.wemanageproperty.com]
R.E.M.S. Inc.
(310) 793-9500
2461 W 208th St #100 Torrance, CA 90501

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,400, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,600, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11426 Gale Avenue have any available units?
11426 Gale Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hawthorne, CA.
How much is rent in Hawthorne, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hawthorne Rent Report.
What amenities does 11426 Gale Avenue have?
Some of 11426 Gale Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11426 Gale Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11426 Gale Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11426 Gale Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 11426 Gale Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 11426 Gale Avenue offer parking?
No, 11426 Gale Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 11426 Gale Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11426 Gale Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11426 Gale Avenue have a pool?
No, 11426 Gale Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 11426 Gale Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11426 Gale Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11426 Gale Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 11426 Gale Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
