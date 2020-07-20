11426 Gale Avenue

Amenities
1 Bedroom, 1 Full bath apartment located downstairs in a 7-unit building
Apartment has been remodeled and features:
-New Vinyl Plank flooring
-Newly painted
-Refurbished kitchen cabinets and new quartz counter tops
-New light fixtures
-New ceiling fans in living room and bedroom (2 total)
-New Stove and Microwave Rangehood
Coin-op laundry facility available
Street Parking Only
Water and Trash paid by owner
Lease Duration: Minimum 1 Year
Cross Streets: South of Imperial Hwy and East side of Inglewood Ave.
Easy access to 405 & 105 freeways. Close to LAX airport
Near shopping centers and a large variety of dining options
Apply Only [www.wemanageproperty.com]
R.E.M.S. Inc.
(310) 793-9500
2461 W 208th St #100 Torrance, CA 90501
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,400, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,600, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.