All apartments in Hawthorne
Find more places like 11416 Inglewood Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hawthorne, CA
/
11416 Inglewood Ave
Last updated January 17 2020 at 12:45 PM

11416 Inglewood Ave

11416 South Inglewood Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Hawthorne
See all
North Hawthorne
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11416 South Inglewood Avenue, Hawthorne, CA 90250
North Hawthorne

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
ONLY 3 LEFT! Brand new 13-unit townhomes in the city of Hawthorne with a spacious, and light-filled floorplan. 3 + 2 bathrooms complete with brand new appliances, two-car garage, laundry hookup, and a balcony. New carpet in the bedrooms upstairs, and laminate floors downstairs. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and pets will be considered with an additional deposit.

Tenant pays all utilities for 1 year lease.

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/hawthorne-ca?lid=12677669

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5225859)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11416 Inglewood Ave have any available units?
11416 Inglewood Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hawthorne, CA.
How much is rent in Hawthorne, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hawthorne Rent Report.
What amenities does 11416 Inglewood Ave have?
Some of 11416 Inglewood Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11416 Inglewood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
11416 Inglewood Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11416 Inglewood Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 11416 Inglewood Ave is pet friendly.
Does 11416 Inglewood Ave offer parking?
Yes, 11416 Inglewood Ave offers parking.
Does 11416 Inglewood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11416 Inglewood Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11416 Inglewood Ave have a pool?
Yes, 11416 Inglewood Ave has a pool.
Does 11416 Inglewood Ave have accessible units?
No, 11416 Inglewood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 11416 Inglewood Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 11416 Inglewood Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Palms
4829 W 120th St
Hawthorne, CA 90250
4307 W 142nd St
4307 West 142nd Street
Hawthorne, CA 90250

Similar Pages

Hawthorne 1 BedroomsHawthorne 2 Bedrooms
Hawthorne 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHawthorne Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Hawthorne Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CASan Dimas, CACulver City, CACerritos, CACovina, CAMarina del Rey, CAEl Monte, CA
Arcadia, CACypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CAYorba Linda, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles