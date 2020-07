Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Recently updated Hacienda Heights home with new flooring throughout and new paint. Wonderful view of city lights and San Gabriel Mountains, Fenced pool and spa area, separate grass space. Covered patio and deck off master bedroom. Master bedroom has sitting area, nursery, office or work out room that is not part of square footage. Three car garage, nicely landscaped and comes with gardener and pool service.