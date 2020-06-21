All apartments in Hacienda Heights
Hacienda Heights, CA
2300 South Hacienda Boulevard
2300 South Hacienda Boulevard

2300 South Hacienda Boulevard · (760) 819-7010
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2300 South Hacienda Boulevard, Hacienda Heights, CA 91745
Hacienda Heights

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1129 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pool
clubhouse
hot tub
bbq/grill
For Virtual Tour click on the link below or copy and paste into your Web Browser.

https://www.dropbox.com/s/5qnvsdn2tcc5vq1/2020-06-05%2015.54.10.mov?dl=0

Nice spacious 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath 2-story Condo in great area of Hacienda Heights. Bright and airy floor plan with small patio area for a BBQ or your morning coffee and paper. Your fall in love with the quiet community grounds for walking and entertaining. Nice community with 2 swimming pools, spa, laundry room, club house. Convenient location close to Supermarket, public transportation, restaurants, buses and easy 60 freeway access, close to everywhere in Hacienda Heights and Rowland Heights.

Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, everyone wishing to view the property must sign our Property Entry Advisory and Declaration form before entering.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2300 South Hacienda Boulevard have any available units?
2300 South Hacienda Boulevard has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2300 South Hacienda Boulevard have?
Some of 2300 South Hacienda Boulevard's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2300 South Hacienda Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
2300 South Hacienda Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2300 South Hacienda Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 2300 South Hacienda Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hacienda Heights.
Does 2300 South Hacienda Boulevard offer parking?
No, 2300 South Hacienda Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 2300 South Hacienda Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2300 South Hacienda Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2300 South Hacienda Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 2300 South Hacienda Boulevard has a pool.
Does 2300 South Hacienda Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 2300 South Hacienda Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 2300 South Hacienda Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 2300 South Hacienda Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2300 South Hacienda Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 2300 South Hacienda Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
