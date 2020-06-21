2300 South Hacienda Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry pool bbq/grill hot tub

https://www.dropbox.com/s/5qnvsdn2tcc5vq1/2020-06-05%2015.54.10.mov?dl=0



Nice spacious 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath 2-story Condo in great area of Hacienda Heights. Bright and airy floor plan with small patio area for a BBQ or your morning coffee and paper. Your fall in love with the quiet community grounds for walking and entertaining. Nice community with 2 swimming pools, spa, laundry room, club house. Convenient location close to Supermarket, public transportation, restaurants, buses and easy 60 freeway access, close to everywhere in Hacienda Heights and Rowland Heights.



Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, everyone wishing to view the property must sign our Property Entry Advisory and Declaration form before entering.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.