Last updated December 28 2019 at 7:55 AM

2229 Punta del Este Dr

2229 Punta Del Este Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2229 Punta Del Este Drive, Hacienda Heights, CA 91745
Hacienda Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
This fabulous VIEW lot home is a must see located in one of the most desirable neighborhoods of Hacienda Heights. Excellent floor plan featuring one story 3 bedrooms 2 baths. Master bedroom leads to outside backyard to gorgeous pool. Home recently upgraded and remodeled to include island granite stove top in kitchen, granite counter tops with backslash, interior and exterior new paint, new laminate flooring throughout and new fixtures. Cozy fireplace in living room lined in decorative stone. Enjoy the city lights from kitchen, dining are and master bedroom. Large backyard for entertaining with pool and breathtaking city lights views. New 2 car roll up attached garage with inside laundry facilities.. Conveniently located near Puente Hills Mall, movie theaters, hiking trails, numerous restaurants, public transportation and local 60 freeway, Schabarum Regional Park and much more. Don't miss this opportunity.

(RLNE5421507)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2229 Punta del Este Dr have any available units?
2229 Punta del Este Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hacienda Heights, CA.
What amenities does 2229 Punta del Este Dr have?
Some of 2229 Punta del Este Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2229 Punta del Este Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2229 Punta del Este Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2229 Punta del Este Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2229 Punta del Este Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2229 Punta del Este Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2229 Punta del Este Dr offers parking.
Does 2229 Punta del Este Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2229 Punta del Este Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2229 Punta del Este Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2229 Punta del Este Dr has a pool.
Does 2229 Punta del Este Dr have accessible units?
No, 2229 Punta del Este Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2229 Punta del Este Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2229 Punta del Este Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 2229 Punta del Este Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2229 Punta del Este Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
