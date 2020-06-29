2229 Punta del Este Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry range recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

This fabulous VIEW lot home is a must see located in one of the most desirable neighborhoods of Hacienda Heights. Excellent floor plan featuring one story 3 bedrooms 2 baths. Master bedroom leads to outside backyard to gorgeous pool. Home recently upgraded and remodeled to include island granite stove top in kitchen, granite counter tops with backslash, interior and exterior new paint, new laminate flooring throughout and new fixtures. Cozy fireplace in living room lined in decorative stone. Enjoy the city lights from kitchen, dining are and master bedroom. Large backyard for entertaining with pool and breathtaking city lights views. New 2 car roll up attached garage with inside laundry facilities.. Conveniently located near Puente Hills Mall, movie theaters, hiking trails, numerous restaurants, public transportation and local 60 freeway, Schabarum Regional Park and much more. Don't miss this opportunity.



(RLNE5421507)