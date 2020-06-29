All apartments in Hacienda Heights
2219 Moon View Drive

Location

2219 Moonview Drive, Hacienda Heights, CA 91745
Hacienda Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
media room
Well-kept home with a view centrally located in Hacienda heights available for move-in!

This 2-story, 4-bedrooms home comes with many amenities including Indoor Laundry room, remodeled bathrooms & kitchen.

The inviting open floor plan flows smoothly and is perfect for entertaining; plenty of room for a dance floor in the spacious Family room with fireplace for cozy winter evenings; living room for big sectional sofa, dining area fits dining table for 8 settings; wood/laminate wood flooring on ground floor and bedrooms. Master bedroom is huge with double-door entrance, 2 closets and dual sinks in master bathroom. All bedrooms are upstairs.

Home is walking distance to 85C Bakery Cafe, 168 Supermarket, Corner Bakery, 99 Ranch Supermarket, AMC theater, Puente Hills Mall, Schabarum Park, many choices for shopping, gas station, dining and the 60 freeway.

No pet, no smoking, no eviction. Strong credit, verifiable income of at least 3x rent. Renter Insurance will be required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2219 Moon View Drive have any available units?
2219 Moon View Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hacienda Heights, CA.
What amenities does 2219 Moon View Drive have?
Some of 2219 Moon View Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2219 Moon View Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2219 Moon View Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2219 Moon View Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2219 Moon View Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hacienda Heights.
Does 2219 Moon View Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2219 Moon View Drive offers parking.
Does 2219 Moon View Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2219 Moon View Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2219 Moon View Drive have a pool?
No, 2219 Moon View Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2219 Moon View Drive have accessible units?
No, 2219 Moon View Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2219 Moon View Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2219 Moon View Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2219 Moon View Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2219 Moon View Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
