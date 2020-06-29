2219 Moon View Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking media room

Well-kept home with a view centrally located in Hacienda heights available for move-in!



This 2-story, 4-bedrooms home comes with many amenities including Indoor Laundry room, remodeled bathrooms & kitchen.



The inviting open floor plan flows smoothly and is perfect for entertaining; plenty of room for a dance floor in the spacious Family room with fireplace for cozy winter evenings; living room for big sectional sofa, dining area fits dining table for 8 settings; wood/laminate wood flooring on ground floor and bedrooms. Master bedroom is huge with double-door entrance, 2 closets and dual sinks in master bathroom. All bedrooms are upstairs.



Home is walking distance to 85C Bakery Cafe, 168 Supermarket, Corner Bakery, 99 Ranch Supermarket, AMC theater, Puente Hills Mall, Schabarum Park, many choices for shopping, gas station, dining and the 60 freeway.



No pet, no smoking, no eviction. Strong credit, verifiable income of at least 3x rent. Renter Insurance will be required.