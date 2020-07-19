All apartments in Hacienda Heights
Last updated March 19 2019

2214 S Stimson Avenue

2214 S Stimson Ave · No Longer Available
Location

2214 S Stimson Ave, Hacienda Heights, CA 91745
Hacienda Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
carpet
Great Single Level Home on a Huge Lot for Rent, Formal Living Room, Kitchen Features Tile Counters, Breakfast Nook, Indoor Laundry Room Off the Kitchen with Sink and Access Door to the Backyard, Access to Half Bathroom Through Laundry Room, Kitchen Opens to the Spacious Family Room with Beamed Vaulted Ceiling, Cozy Brick Fireplace, Sliding Glass Door to the Backyard, Built-In Wet Bar, 4 Spacious Bedrooms Including One Master Bedroom, 3 Bedrooms with Carpet Flooring, Sliding Closet Doors, Full Hall Bathroom, Master Bedroom Features High Vaulted Ceiling, Sliding Glass Door to the Backyard, Dual Closet Areas with Mirrored Closet Doors, Private Three Quarter Bathroom with Dual Sinks, Private Water Closet, Backyard Features Open Concrete Patio, Flat Grassy Yard, Access Door to Detached 3 Car Garage, Garage Parking is Accessed From a Street Behind the Home, The Lot Extends Past the White Fence Enclosed Yard and Reaches the Full Length of the Library Parking Lot, Walking Distance to the Hacienda Heights Library and Mesa Robles, Close to Restaurants, Shopping and Public Transportation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2214 S Stimson Avenue have any available units?
2214 S Stimson Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hacienda Heights, CA.
What amenities does 2214 S Stimson Avenue have?
Some of 2214 S Stimson Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2214 S Stimson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2214 S Stimson Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2214 S Stimson Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2214 S Stimson Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hacienda Heights.
Does 2214 S Stimson Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2214 S Stimson Avenue offers parking.
Does 2214 S Stimson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2214 S Stimson Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2214 S Stimson Avenue have a pool?
No, 2214 S Stimson Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2214 S Stimson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2214 S Stimson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2214 S Stimson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2214 S Stimson Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2214 S Stimson Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2214 S Stimson Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
