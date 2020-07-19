2214 S Stimson Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage fireplace carpet

Great Single Level Home on a Huge Lot for Rent, Formal Living Room, Kitchen Features Tile Counters, Breakfast Nook, Indoor Laundry Room Off the Kitchen with Sink and Access Door to the Backyard, Access to Half Bathroom Through Laundry Room, Kitchen Opens to the Spacious Family Room with Beamed Vaulted Ceiling, Cozy Brick Fireplace, Sliding Glass Door to the Backyard, Built-In Wet Bar, 4 Spacious Bedrooms Including One Master Bedroom, 3 Bedrooms with Carpet Flooring, Sliding Closet Doors, Full Hall Bathroom, Master Bedroom Features High Vaulted Ceiling, Sliding Glass Door to the Backyard, Dual Closet Areas with Mirrored Closet Doors, Private Three Quarter Bathroom with Dual Sinks, Private Water Closet, Backyard Features Open Concrete Patio, Flat Grassy Yard, Access Door to Detached 3 Car Garage, Garage Parking is Accessed From a Street Behind the Home, The Lot Extends Past the White Fence Enclosed Yard and Reaches the Full Length of the Library Parking Lot, Walking Distance to the Hacienda Heights Library and Mesa Robles, Close to Restaurants, Shopping and Public Transportation.