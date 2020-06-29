1961 Clear River Lane

Amenities

Spacious house with great location in the heart of Hacienda Heights. It offers open concept design and high ceiling that provides comfortable living space. Upgraded kitchen, wood floor and bathrooms. Large master bedroom and bath with his and her closets. Conveniently located within minutes from great schools, shopping centers, Medical center, supermarkets, and restaurants. The property is in cul-de-sac across from the Countrywood Park. Beautiful mountain view and quiet neighborhood is the perfect place for a family. Large backyard with a shed. Laundry area within the 2 cars garage. Hurry and come see it, it won' t last!