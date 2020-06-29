All apartments in Hacienda Heights
Find more places like 1961 Clear River Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hacienda Heights, CA
/
1961 Clear River Lane
Last updated February 27 2020 at 8:16 AM

1961 Clear River Lane

1961 Clear River Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Hacienda Heights
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1961 Clear River Lane, Hacienda Heights, CA 91745
Hacienda Heights

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious house with great location in the heart of Hacienda Heights. It offers open concept design and high ceiling that provides comfortable living space. Upgraded kitchen, wood floor and bathrooms. Large master bedroom and bath with his and her closets. Conveniently located within minutes from great schools, shopping centers, Medical center, supermarkets, and restaurants. The property is in cul-de-sac across from the Countrywood Park. Beautiful mountain view and quiet neighborhood is the perfect place for a family. Large backyard with a shed. Laundry area within the 2 cars garage. Hurry and come see it, it won' t last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1961 Clear River Lane have any available units?
1961 Clear River Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hacienda Heights, CA.
Is 1961 Clear River Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1961 Clear River Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1961 Clear River Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1961 Clear River Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hacienda Heights.
Does 1961 Clear River Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1961 Clear River Lane offers parking.
Does 1961 Clear River Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1961 Clear River Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1961 Clear River Lane have a pool?
No, 1961 Clear River Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1961 Clear River Lane have accessible units?
No, 1961 Clear River Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1961 Clear River Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1961 Clear River Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1961 Clear River Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1961 Clear River Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hills at Hacienda Heights
2401 S Hacienda Blvd
Hacienda Heights, CA 91745

Similar Pages

Hacienda Heights 1 BedroomsHacienda Heights 2 Bedrooms
Hacienda Heights 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHacienda Heights Apartments with Balcony
Hacienda Heights Apartments with Hardwood Floors

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAEastvale, CASouth Pasadena, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CARancho Palos Verdes, CA
Lomita, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAStanton, CAManhattan Beach, CAClaremont, CABeverly Hills, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CASeal Beach, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hacienda La Puente Adult EducationCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine