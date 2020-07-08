1802 Ewing Ct.

Amenities

Hacienda Heights - Charming Newly Renovated Condominium located in the desirable Neighborhood of Countrywood Villiage East Community. Newly constructed Kitchen with New Cabinets, New Countertop, New Range & New Oven and NewRangehood. New Dish Washer, New Recessed Lighting and New Flooring in the Kitchen, Bathrooms and Laundry room. Newly renovated bathrooms with new toilets. There is an attached Parking Garage and one assigned parking spot. A fresh coat of interior painting. It has Warm Natural Light throughout the condominium. Conveniently located near Schabarum National Park. Award-winning School Wedgeworth Elementary and Glen A Wilson High School. Close to many Restaurants, Schools, Shopping Plaza near Rowland Heights. Easy access to 605/60/57 Freeways. Sorry! No Pets!!



