17064 Colima Rd. #258

Two Bedroom/Two Bathroom Condominium Hacienda Pines Near City of Industry - To Apply or Schedule a Showing: Please visit tserealty.appfolio.com/listings or text COLIMA to (763)225-1739



Two Bedroom, Two Bathroom Condominium located on the second floor of a private community with hardwood flooring and a spacious living room and kitchen. Ample storage space is included, with a Master Bedroom featuring two closets, the Second Bedroom including a sliding door closet with shelves, and additional closet space provided in the hallway. Both the Master Bathroom and Hallway Bathroom are full bathrooms with marble sinks and showers. A private balcony is included by the dining room providing a serene view of the outdoors.



Located in the high demand Hacienda Pines Condominium complex, this private community features amenities, including a Community Tennis Court, Community Pool and Jacuzzi, Community Laundry Facility, and Community Recreation Room that can be rented temporarily for private use. Lush landscaping throughout the community promotes an atmosphere of quiet enjoyment.



-Utilities Included: Water and Sewer, Trash, Gas, HOA Fees (Tenants responsible for Electricity)



-Security Deposit: Subject to credit and application and will range from 1 to 2 months rent.



A credit score of 650 and above is preferred with combined gross income at least 3 times rent



-Appliances Included: Dishwasher, Electric Range, Oven, Central A/C, (Refrigerator not included)



-Parking: Carport Parking Space



-Maximum number of occupants: 4 (2 per bedroom)



-One year lease minimum



Conveniently located in the heart of Hacienda Heights, CA, this condominium is perfect for working professionals, students, or families. Many neighboring restaurants, supermarkets, banks, gyms, parks, shopping centers are all within quick driving distance with quick and easy access to the 60 Freeway, Rowland Heights, and City of Industry.



