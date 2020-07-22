All apartments in Hacienda Heights
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:45 PM

17064 Colima Rd. #258

17064 Colima Rd · No Longer Available
Location

17064 Colima Rd, Hacienda Heights, CA 91745
Hacienda Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
tennis court
Two Bedroom/Two Bathroom Condominium Hacienda Pines Near City of Industry - To Apply or Schedule a Showing: Please visit tserealty.appfolio.com/listings or text COLIMA to (763)225-1739

Two Bedroom, Two Bathroom Condominium located on the second floor of a private community with hardwood flooring and a spacious living room and kitchen. Ample storage space is included, with a Master Bedroom featuring two closets, the Second Bedroom including a sliding door closet with shelves, and additional closet space provided in the hallway. Both the Master Bathroom and Hallway Bathroom are full bathrooms with marble sinks and showers. A private balcony is included by the dining room providing a serene view of the outdoors.

Located in the high demand Hacienda Pines Condominium complex, this private community features amenities, including a Community Tennis Court, Community Pool and Jacuzzi, Community Laundry Facility, and Community Recreation Room that can be rented temporarily for private use. Lush landscaping throughout the community promotes an atmosphere of quiet enjoyment.

-Utilities Included: Water and Sewer, Trash, Gas, HOA Fees (Tenants responsible for Electricity)

-Security Deposit: Subject to credit and application and will range from 1 to 2 months rent.

A credit score of 650 and above is preferred with combined gross income at least 3 times rent

-Appliances Included: Dishwasher, Electric Range, Oven, Central A/C, (Refrigerator not included)

-Parking: Carport Parking Space

-Maximum number of occupants: 4 (2 per bedroom)

-One year lease minimum

Conveniently located in the heart of Hacienda Heights, CA, this condominium is perfect for working professionals, students, or families. Many neighboring restaurants, supermarkets, banks, gyms, parks, shopping centers are all within quick driving distance with quick and easy access to the 60 Freeway, Rowland Heights, and City of Industry.

(RLNE5271366)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17064 Colima Rd. #258 have any available units?
17064 Colima Rd. #258 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hacienda Heights, CA.
What amenities does 17064 Colima Rd. #258 have?
Some of 17064 Colima Rd. #258's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17064 Colima Rd. #258 currently offering any rent specials?
17064 Colima Rd. #258 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17064 Colima Rd. #258 pet-friendly?
No, 17064 Colima Rd. #258 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hacienda Heights.
Does 17064 Colima Rd. #258 offer parking?
Yes, 17064 Colima Rd. #258 offers parking.
Does 17064 Colima Rd. #258 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17064 Colima Rd. #258 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17064 Colima Rd. #258 have a pool?
Yes, 17064 Colima Rd. #258 has a pool.
Does 17064 Colima Rd. #258 have accessible units?
No, 17064 Colima Rd. #258 does not have accessible units.
Does 17064 Colima Rd. #258 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17064 Colima Rd. #258 has units with dishwashers.
Does 17064 Colima Rd. #258 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 17064 Colima Rd. #258 has units with air conditioning.
