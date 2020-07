Amenities

Beautiful upgraded single family home in the heart of Hacienda Heights . This Beautiful Home Features 3 good size Bedrooms, 1 large upgraded Bathroom, completely remodeled Kitchen with Granite counter tops . Laminate floor in all Bedrooms. Perfect for families with pets!



Near Wilson High School

* Owner covers water, gas, and Fiber 100mbps internet !

Tenant pays for electricity

Wall unit ACs

Washer Dryer hook up inside home

Driveway parking (no garage)

Pets ok