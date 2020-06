Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garage air conditioning refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities garage

Located in Hacienda Heights, this one story single house featured with 3 bedrooms and 2 car attached garage. Close to Wilson high school. Large private backyard Located on a cul-de-sac. Newer appliances and newer title and wood flooring throughout. Washer/ dryer/refrigerator could be provided. Individual A/C unit in living room, dining room and 3 bedrooms. Easy Access to #60.