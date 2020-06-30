All apartments in Hacienda Heights
Find more places like 16312 Sierra Pass Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hacienda Heights, CA
/
16312 Sierra Pass Way
Last updated May 21 2020 at 6:39 PM

16312 Sierra Pass Way

16312 Sierra Pass Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Hacienda Heights
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

16312 Sierra Pass Way, Hacienda Heights, CA 91745
Hacienda Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
basketball court
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
pool
tennis court
This condo located in a beautiful, park-like, well-maintained, quiet and gated Sierra Vista Townhouse. Brand new laminated floor through out the whole house, brand new paint make the house brighter and cleaner than ever. 3 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom meet all growing family's need. Living room with Big window to see the tree path, with directly access to the sunshine patio. Ample dinning area gathers all members of family to relax after day time work. Bedrooms are located at the individual quiet spots for great rest. Big master bedroom with mountain view. Minutes to the I-60, restaurants, banks, supermarkets and schools and with great school district. Community provides pool, tennis court, basket ball court, club house and walking trail, community patrol secured. Great Hacienda La Puente school district. Come and visit this community, and be the member of this community, you will love it.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16312 Sierra Pass Way have any available units?
16312 Sierra Pass Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hacienda Heights, CA.
What amenities does 16312 Sierra Pass Way have?
Some of 16312 Sierra Pass Way's amenities include patio / balcony, pool, and basketball court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16312 Sierra Pass Way currently offering any rent specials?
16312 Sierra Pass Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16312 Sierra Pass Way pet-friendly?
No, 16312 Sierra Pass Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hacienda Heights.
Does 16312 Sierra Pass Way offer parking?
No, 16312 Sierra Pass Way does not offer parking.
Does 16312 Sierra Pass Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16312 Sierra Pass Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16312 Sierra Pass Way have a pool?
Yes, 16312 Sierra Pass Way has a pool.
Does 16312 Sierra Pass Way have accessible units?
No, 16312 Sierra Pass Way does not have accessible units.
Does 16312 Sierra Pass Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 16312 Sierra Pass Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16312 Sierra Pass Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 16312 Sierra Pass Way does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hills at Hacienda Heights
2401 S Hacienda Blvd
Hacienda Heights, CA 91745

Similar Pages

Hacienda Heights 1 BedroomsHacienda Heights 2 Bedrooms
Hacienda Heights 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHacienda Heights Apartments with Balcony
Hacienda Heights Apartments with Hardwood Floors

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAEastvale, CASouth Pasadena, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CARancho Palos Verdes, CA
Lomita, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAStanton, CAManhattan Beach, CAClaremont, CABeverly Hills, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CASeal Beach, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hacienda La Puente Adult EducationCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine