16312 Sierra Pass Way

Amenities

patio / balcony pool basketball court tennis court clubhouse

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse pool tennis court

This condo located in a beautiful, park-like, well-maintained, quiet and gated Sierra Vista Townhouse. Brand new laminated floor through out the whole house, brand new paint make the house brighter and cleaner than ever. 3 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom meet all growing family's need. Living room with Big window to see the tree path, with directly access to the sunshine patio. Ample dinning area gathers all members of family to relax after day time work. Bedrooms are located at the individual quiet spots for great rest. Big master bedroom with mountain view. Minutes to the I-60, restaurants, banks, supermarkets and schools and with great school district. Community provides pool, tennis court, basket ball court, club house and walking trail, community patrol secured. Great Hacienda La Puente school district. Come and visit this community, and be the member of this community, you will love it.