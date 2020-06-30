All apartments in Hacienda Heights
Find more places like 1609 Adalia Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hacienda Heights, CA
/
1609 Adalia Avenue
Last updated March 25 2020 at 9:07 AM

1609 Adalia Avenue

1609 Adalia Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Hacienda Heights
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1609 Adalia Avenue, Hacienda Heights, CA 91745
Hacienda Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Nice Single Level Home, Nestled at the Base of Prestigious Turnbull Canyon, Great Location, Located on an Interior Street, Bright and Open Floor Plan, Living Room Features Vaulted Ceilings, Cozy Brick Fireplace, Wood Laminated Flooring Throughout, Updated Interior Custom 2 Tone Paint , Formal Dining Room, Built-In Curio Cabinet, Spacious Remodeled Kitchen Open to Family Room, Being Used as a Second Dining Area, Recessed Lighting, Many Windows and Glass Slider Door Provide a Nice View of the Rear Landscape and Pool, Double Door Entry to Spacious Master Suite, Dual Closets, Remodeled Master Bath, Updated Hardwood Tiled Flooring, Jacuzzi Tub, Remodeled Hall Bath, Updated Vanity, Granite Counters, Relaxing Covered Patio that Wraps Around the Entire Rear of the Home, Copper Plumbing, Sparkling Pool, Gated Rear Yard, 3 Car Garage, Plenty of Parking, Direct Garage Access, Walking Distance to Los Robles Elementary, Orange Grove Middle School, Los Altos High School, Easy Access to Freeways, Located in the Lovely Town of Hacienda Heights.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1609 Adalia Avenue have any available units?
1609 Adalia Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hacienda Heights, CA.
What amenities does 1609 Adalia Avenue have?
Some of 1609 Adalia Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1609 Adalia Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1609 Adalia Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1609 Adalia Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1609 Adalia Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hacienda Heights.
Does 1609 Adalia Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1609 Adalia Avenue offers parking.
Does 1609 Adalia Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1609 Adalia Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1609 Adalia Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1609 Adalia Avenue has a pool.
Does 1609 Adalia Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1609 Adalia Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1609 Adalia Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1609 Adalia Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1609 Adalia Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1609 Adalia Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hills at Hacienda Heights
2401 S Hacienda Blvd
Hacienda Heights, CA 91745

Similar Pages

Hacienda Heights 1 BedroomsHacienda Heights 2 Bedrooms
Hacienda Heights 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHacienda Heights Apartments with Balcony
Hacienda Heights Apartments with Hardwood Floors

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAEastvale, CASouth Pasadena, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CARancho Palos Verdes, CA
Lomita, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAStanton, CAManhattan Beach, CAClaremont, CABeverly Hills, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CASeal Beach, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hacienda La Puente Adult EducationCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine