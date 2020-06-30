1609 Adalia Avenue

Amenities

Nice Single Level Home, Nestled at the Base of Prestigious Turnbull Canyon, Great Location, Located on an Interior Street, Bright and Open Floor Plan, Living Room Features Vaulted Ceilings, Cozy Brick Fireplace, Wood Laminated Flooring Throughout, Updated Interior Custom 2 Tone Paint , Formal Dining Room, Built-In Curio Cabinet, Spacious Remodeled Kitchen Open to Family Room, Being Used as a Second Dining Area, Recessed Lighting, Many Windows and Glass Slider Door Provide a Nice View of the Rear Landscape and Pool, Double Door Entry to Spacious Master Suite, Dual Closets, Remodeled Master Bath, Updated Hardwood Tiled Flooring, Jacuzzi Tub, Remodeled Hall Bath, Updated Vanity, Granite Counters, Relaxing Covered Patio that Wraps Around the Entire Rear of the Home, Copper Plumbing, Sparkling Pool, Gated Rear Yard, 3 Car Garage, Plenty of Parking, Direct Garage Access, Walking Distance to Los Robles Elementary, Orange Grove Middle School, Los Altos High School, Easy Access to Freeways, Located in the Lovely Town of Hacienda Heights.