All apartments in Hacienda Heights
Find more places like 1557 Janlu Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hacienda Heights, CA
/
1557 Janlu Street
Last updated August 16 2019 at 3:24 AM

1557 Janlu Street

1557 Janlu St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Hacienda Heights
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1557 Janlu St, Hacienda Heights, CA 91745
Hacienda Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
dog park
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
dog park
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful house sitting on a huge lot, located on a quiet cul-de-sac. Deep front yard with convenient access to side/ back yard, double door entry into a foyer, living room has fire place, large sliding door leads to a beautiful large back yard and a large covered patio. family room dinning room next to a big open kitchen, lots of cabinet with ample storage space. 2 master suits on each side of the house, and 2 large bed room, total 3 and half bath, large mud room and laundry area with a stainless still sanitary sink. 2 car garage and RV parking space, dog run area in side yard. Great location, great neighborhood, close to the schools, community center, market.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1557 Janlu Street have any available units?
1557 Janlu Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hacienda Heights, CA.
What amenities does 1557 Janlu Street have?
Some of 1557 Janlu Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1557 Janlu Street currently offering any rent specials?
1557 Janlu Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1557 Janlu Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1557 Janlu Street is pet friendly.
Does 1557 Janlu Street offer parking?
Yes, 1557 Janlu Street offers parking.
Does 1557 Janlu Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1557 Janlu Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1557 Janlu Street have a pool?
No, 1557 Janlu Street does not have a pool.
Does 1557 Janlu Street have accessible units?
No, 1557 Janlu Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1557 Janlu Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1557 Janlu Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1557 Janlu Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1557 Janlu Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hills at Hacienda Heights
2401 S Hacienda Blvd
Hacienda Heights, CA 91745

Similar Pages

Hacienda Heights 1 Bedroom ApartmentsHacienda Heights 2 Bedroom Apartments
Hacienda Heights Apartments with BalconiesHacienda Heights Apartments with Gyms
Hacienda Heights Apartments with Pools

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CA
Ontario, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAEastvale, CASouth Pasadena, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CA
Manhattan Beach, CAClaremont, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CACitrus, CADel Aire, CASan Pasqual, CASan Marino, CADuarte, CADiamond Bar, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hacienda La Puente Adult EducationCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine