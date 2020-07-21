1557 Janlu Street

Amenities

Beautiful house sitting on a huge lot, located on a quiet cul-de-sac. Deep front yard with convenient access to side/ back yard, double door entry into a foyer, living room has fire place, large sliding door leads to a beautiful large back yard and a large covered patio. family room dinning room next to a big open kitchen, lots of cabinet with ample storage space. 2 master suits on each side of the house, and 2 large bed room, total 3 and half bath, large mud room and laundry area with a stainless still sanitary sink. 2 car garage and RV parking space, dog run area in side yard. Great location, great neighborhood, close to the schools, community center, market.