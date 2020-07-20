15030 Gale Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This cozy home is one of a kind! Inside enjoy unique touches such as two brick fireplaces with mantles, wood beams, and built-in bookshelves. The mix of dark wood-style flooring in the main common living areas and tile flooring in the kitchen and bathrooms add to the charm of the home. The kitchen is equipped with updated stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and dark wood cabinets. Carpeted bedrooms with traditional closet space match the charm of the home. Head out back to the covered patio, a perfect place to relax an unwind. Don't miss out on this lovely home. Apply online today!