Hacienda Heights, CA
15030 Gale Ave
Last updated June 14 2019 at 7:13 AM

15030 Gale Ave

15030 Gale Avenue · No Longer Available
Hacienda Heights
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Balcony
2 Bedrooms
Location

15030 Gale Avenue, Hacienda Heights, CA 91745
Hacienda Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This cozy home is one of a kind! Inside enjoy unique touches such as two brick fireplaces with mantles, wood beams, and built-in bookshelves. The mix of dark wood-style flooring in the main common living areas and tile flooring in the kitchen and bathrooms add to the charm of the home. The kitchen is equipped with updated stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and dark wood cabinets. Carpeted bedrooms with traditional closet space match the charm of the home. Head out back to the covered patio, a perfect place to relax an unwind. Don't miss out on this lovely home. Apply online today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15030 Gale Ave have any available units?
15030 Gale Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hacienda Heights, CA.
What amenities does 15030 Gale Ave have?
Some of 15030 Gale Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15030 Gale Ave currently offering any rent specials?
15030 Gale Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15030 Gale Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 15030 Gale Ave is pet friendly.
Does 15030 Gale Ave offer parking?
Yes, 15030 Gale Ave offers parking.
Does 15030 Gale Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15030 Gale Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15030 Gale Ave have a pool?
No, 15030 Gale Ave does not have a pool.
Does 15030 Gale Ave have accessible units?
No, 15030 Gale Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 15030 Gale Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15030 Gale Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 15030 Gale Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15030 Gale Ave has units with air conditioning.
