Hacienda Heights, CA
14701 East Oak Canyon Drive
Last updated August 17 2019 at 11:25 AM
14701 East Oak Canyon Drive
14701 Oak Canyon Dr
·
No Longer Available
Location
14701 Oak Canyon Dr, Hacienda Heights, CA 91745
Hacienda Heights
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
pool
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
internet access
With kitchen area parking spot no pets
Month to month security and first month to move in
More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/hacienda-heights-ca?lid=12419361
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5034903)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14701 East Oak Canyon Drive have any available units?
14701 East Oak Canyon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Hacienda Heights, CA
.
What amenities does 14701 East Oak Canyon Drive have?
Some of 14701 East Oak Canyon Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 14701 East Oak Canyon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14701 East Oak Canyon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14701 East Oak Canyon Drive pet-friendly?
No, 14701 East Oak Canyon Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Hacienda Heights
.
Does 14701 East Oak Canyon Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14701 East Oak Canyon Drive offers parking.
Does 14701 East Oak Canyon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14701 East Oak Canyon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14701 East Oak Canyon Drive have a pool?
Yes, 14701 East Oak Canyon Drive has a pool.
Does 14701 East Oak Canyon Drive have accessible units?
No, 14701 East Oak Canyon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14701 East Oak Canyon Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 14701 East Oak Canyon Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14701 East Oak Canyon Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 14701 East Oak Canyon Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
