1441 Eagle Park Road

Amenities
Beautiful 3 bedrooms 2.5 bath condo with attached one car garage, plus one assigned parking space. Remodeled kitchen with new
cabinets and granite countertops, newer appliances and newer hardwood flooring throughout. Move in Condition!
Central A/C & heating . The unit has its own laundry room right off the kitchen. Nice convenient location! Walking distance to
Wilson high school, Wedgeworth elementary. Near to 99 Ranch market, 168 super market, restaurants, banks, Puente Hill Mall.
The Community Offers a Pool, Spa and Clubhouse.