All apartments in Hacienda Heights
Find more places like 1441 Eagle Park Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hacienda Heights, CA
/
1441 Eagle Park Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1441 Eagle Park Road

1441 Eagle Park Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Hacienda Heights
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1441 Eagle Park Road, Hacienda Heights, CA 91745
Hacienda La Puente

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Beautiful 3 bedrooms 2.5 bath condo with attached one car garage, plus one assigned parking space. Remodeled kitchen with new
cabinets and granite countertops, newer appliances and newer hardwood flooring throughout. Move in Condition!
Central A/C & heating . The unit has its own laundry room right off the kitchen. Nice convenient location! Walking distance to
Wilson high school, Wedgeworth elementary. Near to 99 Ranch market, 168 super market, restaurants, banks, Puente Hill Mall.
The Community Offers a Pool, Spa and Clubhouse.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1441 Eagle Park Road have any available units?
1441 Eagle Park Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hacienda Heights, CA.
What amenities does 1441 Eagle Park Road have?
Some of 1441 Eagle Park Road's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1441 Eagle Park Road currently offering any rent specials?
1441 Eagle Park Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1441 Eagle Park Road pet-friendly?
No, 1441 Eagle Park Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hacienda Heights.
Does 1441 Eagle Park Road offer parking?
Yes, 1441 Eagle Park Road offers parking.
Does 1441 Eagle Park Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1441 Eagle Park Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1441 Eagle Park Road have a pool?
Yes, 1441 Eagle Park Road has a pool.
Does 1441 Eagle Park Road have accessible units?
No, 1441 Eagle Park Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1441 Eagle Park Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1441 Eagle Park Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1441 Eagle Park Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1441 Eagle Park Road has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hills at Hacienda Heights
2401 S Hacienda Blvd
Hacienda Heights, CA 91745

Similar Pages

Hacienda Heights 1 BedroomsHacienda Heights 2 Bedrooms
Hacienda Heights Apartments with BalconiesHacienda Heights Apartments with Gyms
Hacienda Heights Apartments with Pools

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CA
Ontario, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAEastvale, CASouth Pasadena, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CA
Manhattan Beach, CAClaremont, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CACitrus, CADel Aire, CASan Pasqual, CASan Marino, CADuarte, CADiamond Bar, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hacienda La Puente Adult EducationCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine