1314 Kinbrae Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Tastefully updated single-story pool home in Hacienda Heights. Exquisite open floor plan with new flooring throughout home. Elegant living room has brick fireplace and dual built-in china cabinet. Galley kitchen has beautiful quartz counters, white-shaker cabinetry, and stainless-steel appliances. Master suite has private access to the backyard and pool. A fourth bedroom could easily be used as an office/den/playroom. Sliding doors from the family room lead out to the covered patio. Spacious backyard with sparkling pool & spa is the perfect place for relaxing, entertaining, and al fresco dining. Close to wonderful outdoor amenities including parks, hiking trails, wildlife preserves and Easy access to 60 freeway.