Guerneville, CA
17492 Hwy 116
Last updated April 4 2020

17492 Hwy 116

17492 River Road · (707) 869-0623 ext. 101
Location

17492 River Road, Guerneville, CA 95446

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 17492 Hwy 116 · Avail. now

$1,900

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
17492 Hwy 116 Available 05/01/20 Private Split Level Home, W/D Hook-Ups, Propane Fireplace - Due to the current circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 {Corona virus} we are unable to schedule any viewings for occupied properties at this time for the safety of our residents and applicants.

If you are essential and need housing:

You are welcome to fill out an application online and submit for review at no cost at www.dandgequity.com Once we receive a completed application we will contact as soon as we are able and set an appointment to view. Please keep in mind that we are on limited staff in our office until further notice.

Thank you for understanding that we are following government and state protocol and limiting our exposure to help prevent the spread of the ongoing virus.

Two level Three bedroom two bath home with yard
Propane range, refridge, dishwasher, w/d hook-ups, propane fireplace and electric heating.
Lower level with two bedrooms and one full bath. Spiral staircase leading up to large living, high cathedral wood ceilings and sitting/office area. Separate eat in kitchen with built-ins, lots of cupboards. Full bath with tub/shower combo. Exterior: patio, built in barbecue, terraced hillside yard and deck. Off back patio with separate laundry room.

(Cat or dog considered)

Available Now

Rental price includes: no utilities

www.dandgequity.com
DRE #01173800

(RLNE2067921)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17492 Hwy 116 have any available units?
17492 Hwy 116 has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 17492 Hwy 116 have?
Some of 17492 Hwy 116's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17492 Hwy 116 currently offering any rent specials?
17492 Hwy 116 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17492 Hwy 116 pet-friendly?
Yes, 17492 Hwy 116 is pet friendly.
Does 17492 Hwy 116 offer parking?
No, 17492 Hwy 116 does not offer parking.
Does 17492 Hwy 116 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17492 Hwy 116 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17492 Hwy 116 have a pool?
No, 17492 Hwy 116 does not have a pool.
Does 17492 Hwy 116 have accessible units?
No, 17492 Hwy 116 does not have accessible units.
Does 17492 Hwy 116 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17492 Hwy 116 has units with dishwashers.
Does 17492 Hwy 116 have units with air conditioning?
No, 17492 Hwy 116 does not have units with air conditioning.
