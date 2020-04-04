Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry bbq/grill

17492 Hwy 116 Available 05/01/20 Private Split Level Home, W/D Hook-Ups, Propane Fireplace - Due to the current circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 {Corona virus} we are unable to schedule any viewings for occupied properties at this time for the safety of our residents and applicants.



If you are essential and need housing:



You are welcome to fill out an application online and submit for review at no cost at www.dandgequity.com Once we receive a completed application we will contact as soon as we are able and set an appointment to view. Please keep in mind that we are on limited staff in our office until further notice.



Thank you for understanding that we are following government and state protocol and limiting our exposure to help prevent the spread of the ongoing virus.



Two level Three bedroom two bath home with yard

Propane range, refridge, dishwasher, w/d hook-ups, propane fireplace and electric heating.

Lower level with two bedrooms and one full bath. Spiral staircase leading up to large living, high cathedral wood ceilings and sitting/office area. Separate eat in kitchen with built-ins, lots of cupboards. Full bath with tub/shower combo. Exterior: patio, built in barbecue, terraced hillside yard and deck. Off back patio with separate laundry room.



(Cat or dog considered)



Available Now



Rental price includes: no utilities



www.dandgequity.com

DRE #01173800



(RLNE2067921)