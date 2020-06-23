969 Shady Lane

Amenities

Shady Lane is an amazing single story townhome located in the highly sought after community of Glendora Woods in Glendora. This inviting home sits in a cul-de-sac offering 1,495 sq.ft. of living space with 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, a formal living room with vaulted ceilings and crown molding, a galley kitchen, an indoor laundry room and a 2-car garage. Shady Lane is nicely appointed with upgrades, some of which include wood laminate floors, raised panel doors throughout as well as easy maintenance artificial turf in your backyard and solar to help lower your costs. The master bedroom comes with vaulted ceilings, a walk-in closet and a dual vanity in the bathroom. These grounds are stunning as they offer a pool and spa, a clubhouse to entertain in addition to plenty of greenbelts with picnic tables. This is an amazing home and it will not last!