Glendora, CA
969 Shady Lane
Last updated April 28 2020 at 10:49 AM

969 Shady Lane

969 Shady Lane · No Longer Available
Location

969 Shady Lane, Glendora, CA 91740
Glendora

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Shady Lane is an amazing single story townhome located in the highly sought after community of Glendora Woods in Glendora. This inviting home sits in a cul-de-sac offering 1,495 sq.ft. of living space with 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, a formal living room with vaulted ceilings and crown molding, a galley kitchen, an indoor laundry room and a 2-car garage. Shady Lane is nicely appointed with upgrades, some of which include wood laminate floors, raised panel doors throughout as well as easy maintenance artificial turf in your backyard and solar to help lower your costs. The master bedroom comes with vaulted ceilings, a walk-in closet and a dual vanity in the bathroom. These grounds are stunning as they offer a pool and spa, a clubhouse to entertain in addition to plenty of greenbelts with picnic tables. This is an amazing home and it will not last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 969 Shady Lane have any available units?
969 Shady Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendora, CA.
What amenities does 969 Shady Lane have?
Some of 969 Shady Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 969 Shady Lane currently offering any rent specials?
969 Shady Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 969 Shady Lane pet-friendly?
No, 969 Shady Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendora.
Does 969 Shady Lane offer parking?
Yes, 969 Shady Lane offers parking.
Does 969 Shady Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 969 Shady Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 969 Shady Lane have a pool?
Yes, 969 Shady Lane has a pool.
Does 969 Shady Lane have accessible units?
No, 969 Shady Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 969 Shady Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 969 Shady Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 969 Shady Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 969 Shady Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
