963 E Meda Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill garage

TURNKEY 3 BEDROOM HOME LOCATED IN A PRIME LOCATION IN NORTH GLENDORA. STEP INTO THIS CHARMING HOME OFFERING UPGRADES THROUGHOUT. KITCHEN FEATURES TILE FLOORING, LARGE ISLAND IN THE CENTER, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, TILE BACK SPLASH, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES INCLUDING A DOUBLE OVEN, AND RECESSED LIGHTING. DIRECTLY OFF THE KITCHEN IS A SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM FEATURING A COZY BRICK FIREPLACE AND WOOD FLOORING THAT OPENS UP TO THE FORMAL DINING ROOM. HOME FEATURES THREE SPACIOUS BEDROOMS INCLUDING A LARGE MASTER BEDROOM OFFERING A WALK-IN CLOSET, FRENCH DOORS LEADING DIRECTLY TO THE BACKYARD AND IMMACULATE REMODELED MASTER BATHROOM. BACKYARD IS AN ENTERTAINERS DELIGHT FEATURING A BEAUTIFULLY BUILT DECK OFF THE HOUSE WITH COVERED AWNING AND ADDITIONAL PATIO AREA WITH BUILT-IN BAR AND BBQ. THIS HOME ALSO OFFERS AN INDIVIDUAL LAUNDRY WITH TONS OF BUILT-IN STORAGE DIRECTLY OFF THE KITCHEN. LARGE DETACHED GARAGE. HOME IS PARTIALLY FURNISHED AND OWNER WILL LEAVE FURNITURE IF TENANT WANTS TO USE. LOCATED IN THE AWARD-WINNING GLENDORA SCHOOL DISTRICT.