All apartments in Glendora
Find more places like 955 Sandstone Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendora, CA
/
955 Sandstone Dr
Last updated October 15 2019 at 12:06 PM

955 Sandstone Dr

955 Sandstone Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendora
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

955 Sandstone Drive, Glendora, CA 91740
Glendora

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
Glendora Home close to Freeways and shopping - This fantastic home Which is located in beautiful Glendora near shopping and freeways.
Kitchen has Granite countertops and stainless steal appliances. Dining Room and living room Downstairs with laminate wood floors, fireplace, oversized Half Bath, laundry area. Upstairs, Large Master Bedroom with Vaulted ceilings and a Full Bath. Second and Third Bedroom down the hall with another full bathroom.
Two Car Garage with automatic garage door opener.
Rent includes water, trash, and HOA fees. Enjoy the Pool, Spa, and community tennis courts.
ONLY cats and very small dogs allowed.
Apply @ https://ottosenpropertymanagement.com/vacancies

(RLNE5157132)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 955 Sandstone Dr have any available units?
955 Sandstone Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendora, CA.
What amenities does 955 Sandstone Dr have?
Some of 955 Sandstone Dr's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 955 Sandstone Dr currently offering any rent specials?
955 Sandstone Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 955 Sandstone Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 955 Sandstone Dr is pet friendly.
Does 955 Sandstone Dr offer parking?
Yes, 955 Sandstone Dr offers parking.
Does 955 Sandstone Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 955 Sandstone Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 955 Sandstone Dr have a pool?
Yes, 955 Sandstone Dr has a pool.
Does 955 Sandstone Dr have accessible units?
No, 955 Sandstone Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 955 Sandstone Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 955 Sandstone Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 955 Sandstone Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 955 Sandstone Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Grand Terrace
440 W Gladstone St
Glendora, CA 91740
Gladstone Ridge
435 W Gladstone St
Glendora, CA 91740
Avalon Glendora
121 E Route 66
Glendora, CA 91740
Glendora Park Place Apartments
633-641 W Route 66
Glendora, CA 91740

Similar Pages

Glendora 1 Bedroom ApartmentsGlendora 2 Bedroom Apartments
Glendora Apartments with BalconiesGlendora Apartments with Parking
Glendora Apartments with Pools

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAOrange, CABurbank, CAFontana, CAPico Rivera, CACarson, CASan Dimas, CAColton, CACerritos, CA
Stanton, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CARialto, CACypress, CACovina, CALa Verne, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Citrus CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine