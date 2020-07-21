955 Sandstone Dr

Amenities
Glendora Home close to Freeways and shopping - This fantastic home Which is located in beautiful Glendora near shopping and freeways.
Kitchen has Granite countertops and stainless steal appliances. Dining Room and living room Downstairs with laminate wood floors, fireplace, oversized Half Bath, laundry area. Upstairs, Large Master Bedroom with Vaulted ceilings and a Full Bath. Second and Third Bedroom down the hall with another full bathroom.
Two Car Garage with automatic garage door opener.
Rent includes water, trash, and HOA fees. Enjoy the Pool, Spa, and community tennis courts.
ONLY cats and very small dogs allowed.
Apply @ https://ottosenpropertymanagement.com/vacancies
(RLNE5157132)