Home
/
Glendora, CA
/
905 Essex Street
Last updated July 14 2019 at 11:18 AM

905 Essex Street

905 Essex Street · No Longer Available
Glendora
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Gym
Location

905 Essex Street, Glendora, CA 91740
Glendora

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This charming single level home is situated on a cul-de-sac in a beautiful established Glendora neighborhood and features 3-bedroom, 3-baths and a spacious driveway offers 3-garage with RV parking is situated on a huge and low-maintenance 8,330 Sq. Ft. corner lot. The freshly painted home has tile and carpet flooring throughout central Air Conditioning 4-ceiling fans, and recessed lighting. The large covered patio, off the family room, offers beautiful views of the San Gabriel Mountains. This home is situated in one of the most convenient locations of Glendora, just off the 210 Freeway at Sunflower Boulevard. Located just minutes from parks, schools, the Glendora Market Place, with stores such as Walmart, Costco, Sam Club, Best Buy, Home Depot, restaurants, fast food eateries and easy free access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 905 Essex Street have any available units?
905 Essex Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendora, CA.
What amenities does 905 Essex Street have?
Some of 905 Essex Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 905 Essex Street currently offering any rent specials?
905 Essex Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 905 Essex Street pet-friendly?
No, 905 Essex Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendora.
Does 905 Essex Street offer parking?
Yes, 905 Essex Street offers parking.
Does 905 Essex Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 905 Essex Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 905 Essex Street have a pool?
No, 905 Essex Street does not have a pool.
Does 905 Essex Street have accessible units?
No, 905 Essex Street does not have accessible units.
Does 905 Essex Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 905 Essex Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 905 Essex Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 905 Essex Street has units with air conditioning.
