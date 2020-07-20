905 Essex Street

Amenities

This charming single level home is situated on a cul-de-sac in a beautiful established Glendora neighborhood and features 3-bedroom, 3-baths and a spacious driveway offers 3-garage with RV parking is situated on a huge and low-maintenance 8,330 Sq. Ft. corner lot. The freshly painted home has tile and carpet flooring throughout central Air Conditioning 4-ceiling fans, and recessed lighting. The large covered patio, off the family room, offers beautiful views of the San Gabriel Mountains. This home is situated in one of the most convenient locations of Glendora, just off the 210 Freeway at Sunflower Boulevard. Located just minutes from parks, schools, the Glendora Market Place, with stores such as Walmart, Costco, Sam Club, Best Buy, Home Depot, restaurants, fast food eateries and easy free access.