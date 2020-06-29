All apartments in Glendora
Find more places like 781 Park View Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendora, CA
/
781 Park View Terrace
Last updated October 15 2019 at 2:45 AM

781 Park View Terrace

781 Park View Ter · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendora
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all

Location

781 Park View Ter, Glendora, CA 91741
Glendora

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
NORTH GLENDORA GATED ARBORETA END UNIT CONDO. Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath two story townhome in a gated community with a mountain view from the master bedroom. Move-in condition, it has a balcony off the master bedroom over looking the mountains, and a closed in back yard patio. Two car garage. Upstairs washer & dryer hook ups, plenty of room in the kitchen, dining room and living room as well as the family room, this is a must see you won't be disappointed. Arboreta Association includes two gated entrances, oak tree preserve, walking trail, children's play area, and beautiful resort style pool area. Located in the Glendora School District. Walking distance to schools, restaurants, and downtown Glendora Village.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 781 Park View Terrace have any available units?
781 Park View Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendora, CA.
What amenities does 781 Park View Terrace have?
Some of 781 Park View Terrace's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 781 Park View Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
781 Park View Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 781 Park View Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 781 Park View Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendora.
Does 781 Park View Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 781 Park View Terrace offers parking.
Does 781 Park View Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 781 Park View Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 781 Park View Terrace have a pool?
Yes, 781 Park View Terrace has a pool.
Does 781 Park View Terrace have accessible units?
No, 781 Park View Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 781 Park View Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 781 Park View Terrace has units with dishwashers.
Does 781 Park View Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 781 Park View Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Meadowood
634 E Route 66
Glendora, CA 91740
Grand Terrace
440 W Gladstone St
Glendora, CA 91740
Avalon Glendora
121 E Route 66
Glendora, CA 91740
Glendora Park Place Apartments
633-641 W Route 66
Glendora, CA 91740

Similar Pages

Glendora 1 BedroomsGlendora 2 Bedrooms
Glendora Apartments with BalconyGlendora Apartments with Parking
Glendora Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CABurbank, CAFontana, CAPico Rivera, CASan Dimas, CACerritos, CACovina, CAEl Monte, CA
Arcadia, CAMontclair, CAColton, CARialto, CACypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CABellflower, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Citrus CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine