781 Park View Terrace

NORTH GLENDORA GATED ARBORETA END UNIT CONDO. Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath two story townhome in a gated community with a mountain view from the master bedroom. Move-in condition, it has a balcony off the master bedroom over looking the mountains, and a closed in back yard patio. Two car garage. Upstairs washer & dryer hook ups, plenty of room in the kitchen, dining room and living room as well as the family room, this is a must see you won't be disappointed. Arboreta Association includes two gated entrances, oak tree preserve, walking trail, children's play area, and beautiful resort style pool area. Located in the Glendora School District. Walking distance to schools, restaurants, and downtown Glendora Village.