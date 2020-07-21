409 North Bender Avenue, Glendora, CA 91741 Glendora
Amenities
on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pool
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
Beautiful three bedroom pool home located in North Glendora on a quiet cul-de-sac street. Walking distance to La Fetra Elementary School and Sandburg Middle School (just a couple blocks away) and Downtown Glendora! Large formal living room with fireplace and hardwood floors throughout. Bright and airy kitchen with granite counter tops and gas stove and white cabinets with plenty of storage. Huge family room in the back of the house surrounded by windows with a perfect view of the pool. Laundry room inside. Private master bedroom with two additional good sized bedrooms down the hall. Beautiful three bedroom pool home located in North Glendora on a quiet cul-de-sac street. Walking distance to La Fetra Elementary School and Sandburg Middle School (just a couple blocks away) and Downtown Glendora! Large formal living room with fireplace and hardwood floors throughout. Bright and airy kitchen with granite counter tops and gas stove and white cabinets with plenty of storage. Huge family room in the back of the house surrounded by windows with a perfect view of the pool. Laundry room inside. Private master bedroom with two additional good sized bedrooms down the hall.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 409 North Bender Avenue have any available units?
409 North Bender Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendora, CA.
What amenities does 409 North Bender Avenue have?
Some of 409 North Bender Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 409 North Bender Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
409 North Bender Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.