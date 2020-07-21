409 North Bender Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors range Property Amenities on-site laundry pool

Beautiful three bedroom pool home located in North Glendora on a quiet cul-de-sac street. Walking distance to La Fetra Elementary School and Sandburg Middle School (just a couple blocks away) and Downtown Glendora! Large formal living room with fireplace and hardwood floors throughout. Bright and airy kitchen with granite counter tops and gas stove and white cabinets with plenty of storage. Huge family room in the back of the house surrounded by windows with a perfect view of the pool. Laundry room inside. Private master bedroom with two additional good sized bedrooms down the hall.

