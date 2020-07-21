235 Silver Tree Road

Amenities
Located in the exclusive North Glendora Morgan Ranch Executive Estate, close to the Country club & schools.upgraded granite counter in the kitchen, fresh paint. Property features 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms and 4 car garage with direct access with approximately 4,800 sq. ft. of living space. Impressive formal entry w/ high-ceiling & winding staircase. The first level of this home features a formal living, dining, game/billiard room, 1 Suite bedroom, family room and breakfast area & Library office. Upstairs with Master room plus 3 bedroom; The open floor plan & gourmet kitchen with stainless appliances, granite counters, fully landscaped front & rear yard w/ Sparking Pool/ Jacuzzi perfect for entertaining. Pets Allowed.