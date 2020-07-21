All apartments in Glendora
Last updated November 14 2019

235 Silver Tree Road

235 Silver Tree Road · No Longer Available
Location

235 Silver Tree Road, Glendora, CA 91741
Glendora

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
pool table
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Located in the exclusive North Glendora Morgan Ranch Executive Estate, close to the Country club & schools.upgraded granite counter in the kitchen, fresh paint. Property features 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms and 4 car garage with direct access with approximately 4,800 sq. ft. of living space. Impressive formal entry w/ high-ceiling & winding staircase. The first level of this home features a formal living, dining, game/billiard room, 1 Suite bedroom, family room and breakfast area & Library office. Upstairs with Master room plus 3 bedroom; The open floor plan & gourmet kitchen with stainless appliances, granite counters, fully landscaped front & rear yard w/ Sparking Pool/ Jacuzzi perfect for entertaining. Pets Allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 235 Silver Tree Road have any available units?
235 Silver Tree Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendora, CA.
What amenities does 235 Silver Tree Road have?
Some of 235 Silver Tree Road's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 235 Silver Tree Road currently offering any rent specials?
235 Silver Tree Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 235 Silver Tree Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 235 Silver Tree Road is pet friendly.
Does 235 Silver Tree Road offer parking?
Yes, 235 Silver Tree Road offers parking.
Does 235 Silver Tree Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 235 Silver Tree Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 235 Silver Tree Road have a pool?
Yes, 235 Silver Tree Road has a pool.
Does 235 Silver Tree Road have accessible units?
No, 235 Silver Tree Road does not have accessible units.
Does 235 Silver Tree Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 235 Silver Tree Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 235 Silver Tree Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 235 Silver Tree Road does not have units with air conditioning.
