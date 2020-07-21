All apartments in Glendora
Last updated October 9 2019 at 7:20 AM

121 Pflueger Avenue

121 Pflueger Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

121 Pflueger Avenue, Glendora, CA 91741
Glendora

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
*LEASE* Charming 3-bedroom single-story home desirably located in North Glendora on a cul-de-sac conveniently near award-winning schools, shopping centers and restaurants. You will love this home’s spacious floor plan, meticulously maintained interior and lovely backyard. A double-door entry welcomes you in and invites you to the living room with hardwood floors and a floor-to-ceiling fireplace, kitchen opening to the dining room and a large family room with a cozy fireplace. With a master suite, 2 secondary bedrooms and additional hall bath, this home is the perfect size for you! The backyard is a private and beautiful spot to lounge and relax, with its large covered patio and vast grass area. Schedule a showing and start your life in this home today!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 7 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 121 Pflueger Avenue have any available units?
121 Pflueger Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendora, CA.
What amenities does 121 Pflueger Avenue have?
Some of 121 Pflueger Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 121 Pflueger Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
121 Pflueger Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 121 Pflueger Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 121 Pflueger Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendora.
Does 121 Pflueger Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 121 Pflueger Avenue offers parking.
Does 121 Pflueger Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 121 Pflueger Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 121 Pflueger Avenue have a pool?
No, 121 Pflueger Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 121 Pflueger Avenue have accessible units?
No, 121 Pflueger Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 121 Pflueger Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 121 Pflueger Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 121 Pflueger Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 121 Pflueger Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
