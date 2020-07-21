121 Pflueger Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities clubhouse parking

*LEASE* Charming 3-bedroom single-story home desirably located in North Glendora on a cul-de-sac conveniently near award-winning schools, shopping centers and restaurants. You will love this home’s spacious floor plan, meticulously maintained interior and lovely backyard. A double-door entry welcomes you in and invites you to the living room with hardwood floors and a floor-to-ceiling fireplace, kitchen opening to the dining room and a large family room with a cozy fireplace. With a master suite, 2 secondary bedrooms and additional hall bath, this home is the perfect size for you! The backyard is a private and beautiful spot to lounge and relax, with its large covered patio and vast grass area. Schedule a showing and start your life in this home today!!!