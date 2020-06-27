107 Autumn Oaks Lane

Amenities
Don't miss this Model Unit Large 2 Story Townhouse with Cathedral Ceilings and Brand New wood floors! 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths , 2 Fireplaces, one in Living room and in family room, Brand New Appliances (Refrigerator, Microwave, dishwasher),Cooks kitchen with Marble Counters and eat in area off the kitchen with sliding door onto patio for summer entertainment plus a family room and a Formal dining Room. full sized laundry machines in laundry room in house, 2 car attached garage. Small complex conveniently located off Foothill in desirable area near Citrus College with outdoor pool and clubhouse. Pictures are not very descriptive. Looking for good longer term tenant.
More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/glendora-ca?lid=12536475
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5116747)