All apartments in Glendora
Find more places like 107 Autumn Oaks Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendora, CA
/
107 Autumn Oaks Lane
Last updated October 3 2019 at 10:08 AM

107 Autumn Oaks Lane

107 Autumn Oaks Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendora
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all

Location

107 Autumn Oaks Lane, Glendora, CA 91741
Glendora

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Don't miss this Model Unit Large 2 Story Townhouse with Cathedral Ceilings and Brand New wood floors! 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths , 2 Fireplaces, one in Living room and in family room, Brand New Appliances (Refrigerator, Microwave, dishwasher),Cooks kitchen with Marble Counters and eat in area off the kitchen with sliding door onto patio for summer entertainment plus a family room and a Formal dining Room. full sized laundry machines in laundry room in house, 2 car attached garage. Small complex conveniently located off Foothill in desirable area near Citrus College with outdoor pool and clubhouse. Pictures are not very descriptive. Looking for good longer term tenant.

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/glendora-ca?lid=12536475

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5116747)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 107 Autumn Oaks Lane have any available units?
107 Autumn Oaks Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendora, CA.
What amenities does 107 Autumn Oaks Lane have?
Some of 107 Autumn Oaks Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 107 Autumn Oaks Lane currently offering any rent specials?
107 Autumn Oaks Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 107 Autumn Oaks Lane pet-friendly?
No, 107 Autumn Oaks Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendora.
Does 107 Autumn Oaks Lane offer parking?
Yes, 107 Autumn Oaks Lane offers parking.
Does 107 Autumn Oaks Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 107 Autumn Oaks Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 107 Autumn Oaks Lane have a pool?
Yes, 107 Autumn Oaks Lane has a pool.
Does 107 Autumn Oaks Lane have accessible units?
No, 107 Autumn Oaks Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 107 Autumn Oaks Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 107 Autumn Oaks Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 107 Autumn Oaks Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 107 Autumn Oaks Lane has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Grand Terrace
440 W Gladstone St
Glendora, CA 91740
Meadowood
634 E Route 66
Glendora, CA 91740
Avalon Glendora
121 E Route 66
Glendora, CA 91740
Glendora Park Place Apartments
633-641 W Route 66
Glendora, CA 91740

Similar Pages

Glendora 1 BedroomsGlendora 2 Bedrooms
Glendora Apartments with BalconyGlendora Apartments with Parking
Glendora Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CABurbank, CAFontana, CAPico Rivera, CASan Dimas, CACerritos, CACovina, CAEl Monte, CA
Arcadia, CAMontclair, CAColton, CARialto, CACypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CABellflower, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Citrus CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine